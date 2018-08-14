Market Live: Banks' recovery helps Nifty reclaim 11,400, Sensex rises over 150 points

Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 69.85 per dollar on Tuesday, after ending at an all-time closing low the day before.

The rupee ended 110 paise lower at 69.93 on Monday against its Friday's close of 68.83, which is a biggest single session decline against dollar since September 3, 2013.

The fall in rupee was mainly impacted by drop in Turkish Lira, which helped the US dollar to gained strength on the back of fears that economic crisis in Turkey could spread to other global economies.

The technical pattern indicates that the rupee could further depreciate towards Rs 71 per dollar.