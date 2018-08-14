Market Live: Banks' recovery helps Nifty reclaim 11,400, Sensex rises over 150 points

Live now
Aug 14, 2018 11:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rupee hits 70
Market Update:
Expert view on rupee at 70: “The rupee’s fall today was largely due to domestic reasons. Previous resistance for the currency was 69.50 and a fall below that triggered stop losses from importers. There is lot of panic demand seen from importers…the next short-term resistance is seen at 70.50, while the important resistance to watch out for the market will be 71 per dollar,” Rushabh Maru—Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, told Moneycontrol.
Mukherjee said the currency space needs to be monitored closely because the first sign of trouble usually manifests in the currency market than in the stock market.
Shares of Cadila Healthcare plunged 4.5 percent intraday Tuesday despite company posted strong numbers in the quarter ended June 2018.
Rupee hits 70: The Indian rupee on Tuesday touched an all-time low, breaching the psychological mark of 70 per US dollar.
The currency touched an all-time low of 70.08 to the US dollar.
In its annual inspection of banks' books, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has examined 200 stressed accounts dating back to 2011. The exercise is to avoid a nasty surprise in bankruptcy court.
Market Update: After a weak start on Monday, bulls are looking to take back the mantle as the Sensex rose over 150 points, while the Nifty reclaimed 11,400-mark. Banks are leading the recovery, with the Bank Nifty and PSU bank index gaining a percent as well. A rally in midcaps too is aiding the positive sentiment. Consumer-stocks are also trading in the green, led by gains in ITC. BSE smallcap and midcap indices outperformed the benchmarks with 0.5 percent gain. Among shares, Tata Steel is up over a percent on the back of positive numbers for the June quarter. Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement and GAIL are the other gainers, while L&T, TCS and UPL have lost the most.
After subdued performance till June, the rally in market started in July and is continuing in August.
If the market starts to trade below 11,340 levels, Ashish Chaturmohta of Sanctum Wealth Management expects profit booking towards 11,200-11,170, which is a major support level
Market Opens: It’s a positive start to the market on this Tuesday morning, with the Nifty trading around 11,400 in the opening tick, while the Sensex gained 100 points.
At 09:18 hrs IST, the Sensex was up 110.66 points at 37,755.56, and the Nifty gained 30.30 points at 11,386.10. About 654 shares have advanced, 352 shares declined, and 67 shares are unchanged.
Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Zee Entertainment, Titan, Hero Motocorp, HDFC, Page Industries are among the major gainers, while losers include L&T, TCS, IndusInd Bank, Vakrangee, Jet Airways and Gati. Nifty Bank gained 0.5 percent.
Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 69.85 per dollar on Tuesday, after ending at an all-time closing low the day before.
The rupee ended 110 paise lower at 69.93 on Monday against its Friday's close of 68.83, which is a biggest single session decline against dollar since September 3, 2013.
The fall in rupee was mainly impacted by drop in Turkish Lira, which helped the US dollar to gained strength on the back of fears that economic crisis in Turkey could spread to other global economies.
The technical pattern indicates that the rupee could further depreciate towards Rs 71 per dollar.
Market at pre-open: Equity benchmark indices have a positive start in the pre-opening trade on Tuesday, with Nifty trading around 11,400 mark.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 91.74 points or 0.24% at 37736.64, and the Nifty up 43.50 points or 0.38% at 11399.30.
Page Industries, Tata Steel, Infosys, SBI, HDFC Bank, ITC are trading higher in the pre-opening trade.
Bears continued to dominate Dalal Street for the second consecutive session on August 13 as the Nifty50 fell sharply, closing far below the psychological 11,400-mark following the Turkey crisis and further weakness in the rupee against the dollar.
Good morning everyone. Welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this live blog to get real-time updates from the market.