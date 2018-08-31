Market Live: Banks, metals drag D-Street from high points, Nifty gives up 11,700

Market Update: Equities have given up all their gains on Friday morning, with the Nifty trading below 11,700. A sharp selloff in metals, banks as well as energy names is weighing on indices. Meanwhile, pharmaceuticals continue to trade higher, led by gains in Sun Pharmaceuticals.

Midcaps have continued to outperform the benchmarks, gaining over quarter of a percent. Among gainers are Adani Ports, Wipro, HCL Tech and Bharti Infratel, while Yes Bank and Vedanta have lost the most.

The Sensex is down 11.73 points or 0.03% at 38678.37, while the Nifty is up 5.20 points or 0.04% at 11682.00. The market breadth is positive as 1,247 shares advanced, against a decline of 922 shares, while 144 shares are unchanged.