Market Live: Banks, metals drag D-Street from high points, Nifty gives up 11,700

Aug 31, 2018 10:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Update: Equities have given up all their gains on Friday morning, with the Nifty trading below 11,700. A sharp selloff in metals, banks as well as energy names is weighing on indices. Meanwhile, pharmaceuticals continue to trade higher, led by gains in Sun Pharmaceuticals.
Midcaps have continued to outperform the benchmarks, gaining over quarter of a percent. Among gainers are Adani Ports, Wipro, HCL Tech and Bharti Infratel, while Yes Bank and Vedanta have lost the most.
The Sensex is down 11.73 points or 0.03% at 38678.37, while the Nifty is up 5.20 points or 0.04% at 11682.00. The market breadth is positive as 1,247 shares advanced, against a decline of 922 shares, while 144 shares are unchanged.
HCC's shares fall 7% after creditors file insolvency proceedings against Lavasa Corporation
Shares of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) fell over 7 percent intraday as investors turned cautious of insolvency proceedings initiated against Lavasa Corporation by creditors.
Jet Airways cuts losses after falling 3% on MCA probe for siphoning off funds
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has ordered its Regional Director for the Western Region to initiate a formal investigation into Jet Airways for allegedly siphoning off funds.
Market Update: After beginning the September series on a flat note, sharp buying in pharmaceuticals, IT and metals, among others, has helped the Nifty race past 11,700 on this morning. The Sensex is up over 100 points. Banks are currently trading flat, while automobiles are up around a percent on Nifty Auto index.
In the broader markets, Nifty Midcap is up over half a percent as well. Among shares, Idea Cellular is up 2 percent after NCLT approved its merger with Vodafone India, while Jet Airways is down 1 percent after MCA probes the airline for siphoning off of funds.
The Sensex is up 107.32 points or 0.28% at 38797.42, while the Nifty rose 38.90 points or 0.33% at 11715.70. The market breadth is positive as 1,257 shares advanced, against a decline of 564 shares, while 108 shares were unchanged.
Wipro, Sun Pharma, Bharti Infratel and HCL Tech are the top gainers, while Yes Bank and Reliance Industries have lost the most.
Buzzing: Shares of telecom firm Idea Cellular gained more than 6 percent in the morning trade on Friday post the company received NCLT approval for Idea-Vodafone merger.
NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) has approved the merger of Idea Cellular and the Indian unit of Vodafone Group Plc, reported CNBC-TV18, quoting Sources.
Foreign research house JPMorgan has maintained underweight call on Idea Cellular with a target of Rs 50 per share.
Market Opening: The market has opened flat on the first day of the September futures & options series.
The Sensex is down 32.76 points at 38657.34, while the Nifty is down 10 points at 11666.80. About 551 shares have advanced, 397 shares declined, and 50 shares are unchanged.
Grasim, TCS, Yes Bank, BPCL, Vedanta, Hindalco, Power Grid, Axis Bank are under pressure. Also, Nifty Bank was down 0.3 percent.
Sun Pharma, Cipla, Dr Reddy's Lab, ONGC are trading higher.
Idea Cellular gained 5 percent on NCLT approval for Idea-Vodafone merger.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee breached a 71 mark for the first time on Friday. It has opened at a fresh record low of 70.95 per dollar versus previous close 70.74.
Yesterday the rupee ended at fresh life time low of 70.74 the dollar due to month-end demand for the US currency from importers and rising crude oil prices.
However, during the the rupee slipped to a record low of 70.90 to a dollar.
On Thursday, rupee fell to fresh record low levels of 70.80 in the intraday session. The currency in the last few sessions has come under pressure following dollar demand by oil marketing companies and defence related buying. Apart from domestic dollar demand, weakness in Asian currencies also weighed on the rupee, said Motilal Oswal.
Yesterday, Turkish Lira fell by over 5% as resignation of the deputy central bank governor intensified market concerns over the direction of monetary policy. On the other hand, Argentina Peso fell after its central bank raised rates to 60% as it struggles to repay heavy government borrowing.
For the day, rupee is expected to quote in the range of 71 and 71.50 (Sept), it added.
Market at pre-open: The pre-opening rates indicate flat start for the benchmark indices with Nifty trading below 11,700, while Sensex is trading around 38,700.
At 09:05 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 6.69 points or 0.02% at 38696.79, while the Nifty is up 0.60 points or 0.01% at 11677.40.
Jet Airways, HPCL, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda are trading lower in pre-opening trade.
Stocks in the news: Idea, Wipro, ICICI Securities, Mahindra Logistics, PNC Infratech, LKP Finance
Here are the stocks that are in news today: GAIL : Indian Railways and GAIL (India) took a significant step towards expanding usage of environment-friendly fuel, natural gas across all applications of the Indian Railways by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 10 points or 0.09 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,749-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
