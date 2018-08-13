Market Live: Banks drag Nifty below 11,400; Sensex falls 250 pts; rupee hits a record low

Buzzing: Shares of NBCC fell 6.2 percent in the early trade on Monday despite company reported better numbers in the quarter ended June 2018.

The company's Q1 consolidated net profit was up 23.9 percent at Rs 73.2 crore versus Rs 59.1 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue was up 19.1 percent at Rs 1,844 crore versus Rs 1,548.9 crore.

The company has received an order from Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for construction of CBSE, Integrated Office Complex at Sector-23, Dwarka, New Delhi amounting to Rs 150 crore.