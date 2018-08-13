Market Live: Banks drag Nifty below 11,400; Sensex falls 250 pts; rupee hits a record low

Live now
Aug 13, 2018 09:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Buzzing: Shares of NBCC fell 6.2 percent in the early trade on Monday despite company reported better numbers in the quarter ended June 2018.
The company's Q1 consolidated net profit was up 23.9 percent at Rs 73.2 crore versus Rs 59.1 crore in a year ago period.
Revenue was up 19.1 percent at Rs 1,844 crore versus Rs 1,548.9 crore.
The company has received an order from Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for construction of CBSE, Integrated Office Complex at Sector-23, Dwarka, New Delhi amounting to Rs 150 crore.
Last week was historic for the equity market as the Sensex touched 38,000 for the first time. The Nifty inched closer towards 11,500 levels.
Market Opens: Bears took the control on the D-street as the benchmark indices opened lower on Monday morning, with the Nifty trading around 11,350, while the Sensex trading around 37,600.
The Sensex is down 268.42 points at 37600.81, and the Nifty down 73.80 points at 11355.70. About 347 shares have advanced, 846 shares declined, and 71 shares are unchanged.
Nifty Bank down 1 percent as banking stocks were under pressure post the rupee touched a record low of 69.49 in the opening trade on Monday.
SBI, Vedanta, Indiabulls Housing, Hindalco, UPL, Bharti Airtel, Union Bank, NBCC, Jet Airways, Tata Motors, Nalco are among the major losers on indices, while Dr Reddy's Lab, Sun Pharma, TCS, Corporation Bank are trading with marginal gains.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee slipped to a record low as it fell 66 paise in the early trade on Monday.
It has opened at 69.47 per dollar on Monday versus 68.83 Friday.
The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at 68.99 in the previous session. August contract open interest declined 1.86% in the previous day, said ICICIdirect.
We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.
Market at pre-open: Equity benchmark indices have a negative start in the pre-opening trade on the first trading day of the week, with Nifty trading below 11,400 mark.
At 09:06 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 153.75 points or 0.41% at 37715.48, and the Nifty down 48.40 points or 0.42% at 11381.10.
The bears managed to take control at Dalal Street as the Nifty50 snapped a five-day winning streak on August 10.
