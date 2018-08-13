Market Live: Banks continue to weigh on Sensex, Nifty; IT stocks gain post rupee’s fall

Deutsche Bank on Voltas: Deutsche Bank has maintained hold on Voltas and raised target to Rs 500 from Rs 490 per share.

This is a strong outcome in a tough environment. Its projects business is strong, said Deutsche Bank.

Worst is not over for cooling business and expect margin to be decline, while cooling business valuations look high, but at discount to peers, research house further added.

At 13:39 hrs Voltas was quoting at Rs 622.95, up Rs 2.80, or 0.45 percent.