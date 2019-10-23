Market Live: Sensex jumps 150 pts, Nifty above 11,600; SBI, HCL Tech top gainers

Coromandel International gains 3% on better Q2 show

Shares of Coromandel International added over 3 percent in the early trade on October 23 after the company had posted better numbers in the quarter ended in September.

The company's Q2FY20 consolidated net profit was up 37.8 percent at Rs 504 crore against Rs 365.6 crore in the same quarter in 2018.