Market Live: Sensex jumps 150 pts, Nifty above 11,600; SBI, HCL Tech top gainers

Oct 23, 2019
JMC Projects surges 20% after winning orders worth Rs 1,059 cr
Shares of JMC Projects surged 20 percent intraday on October 23 after the company had won orders worth Rs 1,059 crore. The company has secured new orders which include orders worth Rs 782 crore of residential and commercial building projects in South and North India.
Coromandel International gains 3% on better Q2 show
Shares of Coromandel International added over 3 percent in the early trade on October 23 after the company had posted better numbers in the quarter ended in September.
The company's Q2FY20 consolidated net profit was up 37.8 percent at Rs 504 crore against Rs 365.6 crore in the same quarter in 2018.
The macro environment does not paint a good picture at present, however, markets are forward-looking and stock prices would start moving much before a recovery in the economy.
Market update: Equity benchmark Sensex is trading flat, while among the secondary barometers, BSE Midcap was down 0.22 percent around 09:25 hours IST, but the BSE Smallcap index was up 0.15 percent at that time.
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying BEL with stop loss at Rs 109 and target of Rs 125 and Maruti Suzuki with stop loss at Rs 7000 and target of Rs 7500.
Rupee, bond yield slip: The Indian rupee opened 7 paise lower at 71 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 70.93 per dollar. Government 10-year benchmark bond yield opened at 6.53 percent against the previous close of 6.54 percent.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 7.5 points gain or 0.06 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,625-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Gold update: Gold prices were steady on Wednesday, as investors waited for clarity on Brexit confusion after UK lawmakers voted for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's divorce plan but opposed his tight timetable to complete the legislative process in three days, reported Reuters.
Axis Bank | L&T | infosys | Bajaj Auto | JMC Projects | Hero MotoCorp | Biocon and HDFC Life are stocks, which are in news today.