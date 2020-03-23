Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates Indian index may open 1,000 pts lower, Asian peers dive

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 23, 2020 08:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Oil falls:
US Markets:
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Uber, Ola suspend services in Delhi till Mar 31; S Korea reports lowest cases since Feb 29 peak
Nine stocks listed for F&O ban on March 23; what does SEBI circular mean for markets?
Effectively about 10-12% of the F&O stocks would be impacted. For most other stocks, even if MWPL are restricted, open interest is far lower to have any meaningful impact.
Oil Prices: Oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel at the start of the trading session on Sunday, as more governments ordered lockdowns to curb the spread of the global coronavirus pandemic that has slashed the demand outlook for crude. Brent crude futures fell $1.84, or 6.8%, to $25.14 a barrel by 2215 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.26, or 5.6%, to $21.37 a barrel.
Stocks in the news: Ashok Leyland, Lupin, GMR Infra, Welspun Corp, Hero MotoCorp
Escourts | Ashok Leyland | Lupin | Bank of Maharashtra | GMR Infra | Welspun Corp and Hero MotoCorp are stocks, which are in news today.
Institutional trading activity
Indian ADRs ended mixed on March 20
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 15 things to know
The equity markets continued to bleed profusely in the week ended March 20 as coronavirus fears roiled investor sentiment worldwide.
US Markets: Wall Street retreated on Friday after New York ordered residents to stay home, rattling investors who had welcomed this week’s fiscal and monetary measures to counter the coronavirus shock and help revive the safe-haven appeal of bonds and gold. Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 913.21 points, or 4.55%, to 19,173.98. The S&P 500 lost 104.47 points, or 4.34%, to 2,304.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 271.06 points, or 3.79%, to 6,879.52.