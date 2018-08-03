Market Live: A day of bounceback for D-Street! Sensex up over 300 pts, Nifty above 11,300

Market Update: It’s been a good day for the market so far, with the Sensex holding on to its 250-pt gain, while the Nifty is well above 11,300-mark as well.

At 13:15 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 277.49 points or 0.75% at 37442.65, and the Nifty up 79.90 points or 0.71% at 11324.60. The market breadth is positive as 1,704 shares have advanced, against a decline of 761 shares, while 129 shares were unchanged.

Buying across all sectoral indices has continued, with banks, metals and pharma leading the charts. The midcap index is trading strong.

Vedanta, Yes Bank, and Indiabulls Housing are the top gainers, while Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra and Hindalco were the top losers.