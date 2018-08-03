Market Live: A day of bounceback for D-Street! Sensex up over 300 pts, Nifty above 11,300

Live now
Aug 03, 2018 01:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Market Update:
Jet Airways falls 6%:
Market opens:
Korean financial watchdog calls for use of blockchain in stock market
The South Korean financial regulator has suggested using blockchain for stock trading in a study released on Thursday.
Market Update: It’s been a good day for the market so far, with the Sensex holding on to its 250-pt gain, while the Nifty is well above 11,300-mark as well.
At 13:15 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 277.49 points or 0.75% at 37442.65, and the Nifty up 79.90 points or 0.71% at 11324.60. The market breadth is positive as 1,704 shares have advanced, against a decline of 761 shares, while 129 shares were unchanged.
Buying across all sectoral indices has continued, with banks, metals and pharma leading the charts. The midcap index is trading strong.
Vedanta, Yes Bank, and Indiabulls Housing are the top gainers, while Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra and Hindalco were the top losers.
August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?
August has not started off on a particularly good note for D-Street with indices shedding a little over a percent on trade war concerns, RBI's decision to hike interest rates, inflationary worries, among other things.
Cognizant looks to cut senior-level jobs, to incur $35-million severance cost
Cognizant may downsize jobs at senior level, a move that would cost the company about USD 35 million in severance during the rest of the year, according to a report by The Economic Times.
Japan July services PMI slows slightly in sign of subdued activity
The Markit/Nikkei Japan Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to 51.3 on a seasonally adjusted basis from 51.4 in June, though it has remained above the 50 threshold that separates expansion from contraction for the 22nd consecutive month.
Shriram Transport, Indiabulls Housing Finance, DHFL to get astrological support: Satish Gupta
Shriram Transport Finance, L&T Finance Holdings, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Cholamandalam Investment and Dewan Housing Finance will get astrological support, says Satish Gupta of astrostocktips.
Buzzing: Shares of multiplex chain, PVR, rose around 10 percent on Friday morning as investors bet on the company renewing ticketing arrangement with Bookmyshow and Paytm.
The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 1,211.65 and an intraday low of Rs 1,134.00.
The company renewed its non-exclusive arrangements with Paytm and Bookmyshow for booking and selling the theatre’s ticketing inventory through web and app based platforms for three years.
Gold holds steady near one-year low amid firm dollar
Spot gold was unchanged at $1,207.97 an ounce at 0330 GMT, after earlier dropping to the lowest since July 2017 at $1,205.95. For the week, the precious metal was down about 1.3 percent.
Buzzing: Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance gained 6.4 percent on the back of strong numbers declared by the company in the quarter ended June 2018.
The company has reported a rise of 30 percent in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,048.68 crore for the quarter ended June. The company's net profit in the corresponding April-June period of 2017-18 stood at Rs 804.89 crore.
Revenue during the quarter increased to Rs 4,071.32 crore from Rs 3,288.24 crore in the year-ago period.
HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?
HDFC Asset Management Company, the country's second-largest mutual fund house, is set to debut on the bourses on August 6, after receiving a great response to the issue from institutional investors.
Nifty likely to trade around 11,000-11,500 this month; IOC, Vedanta top ideas to short
At this juncture, last week Friday's gap area of 11,210 - 11,185 will act as a strong support. Any sustainable move below this level will extend the ongoing profit booking towards 11,080 - 11,025 levels respectively, says Aditya Agarwal of Way2Wealth Brokers.
August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?
August has not started off on a particularly good note for D-Street with indices shedding a little over a percent on trade war concerns, RBI's decision to hike interest rates, inflationary worries, among other things.
ONGC gains 3% on better June quarter numbers
Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) gained 3 percent intraday Friday as company posted better numbers in the quarter ended June 2018.
Jet Airways falls 6%: Jet Airways’ shares fell around 6 percent on Friday morning as investors turned wary of reports of a financial crunch in the airline.
The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 325.00 and an intraday low of Rs 312.25.
In a statement issued to the media, the airline has said that some of the cost cutting measures include sales and distribution, payroll and maintenance, among others.
Jet said that the “airline management is in dialogue with key stakeholders to enlist their full support and cooperation for realising necessary savings.”
Earlier, reports had suggested that the private carrier has informed its staff that they will have to take up to cuts in their salaries as the cost of operations has increased due to rising crude oil prices and a falling rupee.
Market opens: After a weak two sessions, equity benchmarks on Friday morning have started the day on a good note.
At 09:15 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 182.90 points or 0.49% at 37348.06, while the Nifty is up 60.40 points or 0.54% at 11305.10. The market breadth is positive as 451 shares advanced, against a decline of 96 shares, while 41 shares are unchanged.
All sectoral indices are trading in the green, with gains in pharma, metals, energy and auto names, while midcaps have seen a strong start as well. The Nifty Midcap index is up over 0.6 percent.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened flat at 68.69 per dollar on Friday versus 68.70 yesterday.
Rupee fell sharply following broad strength in the US dollar against its major crosses after the Federal Reserve held rates unchanged but hinted towards gradual rate hike in the coming months. Earlier this week, RBI in its policy statement considered raising rates by 25bps but retained its neutral stance as it aimed to contain inflation while not choking growth, said Motilal Oswal.
While the RBI marginally trimmed its inflation projections for the current quarter, the central bank said its inflation projections beyond that remain “broadly unchanged. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 68.50 and 68.90-69.05, it added.
Market at pre-open: Pre-opening trends suggest that the Sensex and Nifty are likely to have strong start, with the Nifty trading around 11,300-mark.
At 09:01 hrs, the Sensex is up 198.19 points at 37363.35, and the Nifty up 97.80 points at 11342.50.
ONGC, Kotak Mahindra Bank are higher in pre-opening trade.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
Bears finally and decisively took charge of Dalal Street Thursday with the Nifty50 extending early losses and breaking the psychological 11,300-mark on profit booking.
Good morning everyone. Welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this live blog to get real-time updates from the market.