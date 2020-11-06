Market likely to see further rally, FII inflow may sustain: HeliosCapital's Samir Arora

The Indian market has seen a uniform rally across sectors and in days to come, improving macro and government spending will boost the market, Samir Arora, Founder & Fund Manager, HeliosCapital told CNBC-TV18.

"The good thing is that the rally has been uniform. Jobs, investment, government spending will boost the market further. There may be a lot of investment in the 'home' improvement theme," said Arora.

Arora said this month will be good as far as inflows of FII is concerned.

"By the end of this month, India's weight in MSCI will go up. That is supposed to cause an inflow of about $3 billion," he said.

He is of the view that the US market may see some correction.

"The US market may see some correction as the fight is too close. Although Democrats might win it will not be a sweep. If Donald Trump goes to legally challenge the outcome, there may be some correction in the market," he said.

