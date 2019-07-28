App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 28, 2019 10:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market likely to bottom out in August series; watch for Fed commentary and RBI policy

On the upside, 11,450-11,600 will act as a strong supply zone. Above this, a short-covering rally can be seen with Nifty heading towards 11,900.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

The July series was a brutal series for the bulls. But, August could be different as we are starting the series on a very pessimistic note, which is generally a sign of the bottom, Amit Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, TradingBells, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Q) Bears remained in control throughout the week pushing Nifty50 below crucial support levels. The July expiry was lowest since October 2018. What are the technical suggestions for the coming week – important support and resistance levels – to watch out for?

A) The July series was a brutal series for the bulls. But, August could be different as we are starting the series on a very pessimistic note, which is generally a sign of the bottom.

Technically, 11,300-11,100 is a very strong demand zone. The 200-DMA, which is placed at 11,130, is likely to act as strong support. Therefore, it is a conducive opportunity for a long trade.

    On the upside, 11,450-11,600 will act as a strong supply zone. Above this, a short-covering rally can be seen with Nifty heading towards 11,900.

    On the downside, if Nifty surrenders the 11,100 level, then things could get ugly. Although, this has a very low probability.

    Q) What are the crucial factors that led to a fall on D-Street despite strong US markets hitting fresh record highs in the week gone by?

    A) Unintentional surcharge on FPI, tax on buyback and new promoter holding norms in the budget were mood spoilers for foreign investors in India.

    The economic slowdown is another factor driving the underperformance of the Indian domestic markets.

    Q) What are the important events which investors should watch out for – both domestic and global?

    A) US Fed policy outcome on July 31 will be the key event for all global equity markets, where a rate cut in the US as well as around the globe can be expected.

    This could propel a rally in equity markets amid slowdown worries across economies. In India, the RBI policy on August 7 will be the key event to watch out for, where there is an expectation of a rate cut by the central bank.

    Q) Carnage was seen in the small and midcap space – nearly 500 stocks hit a fresh 52-week low on the BSE. Time to catch the falling knife?

    A) It is a good time to try a hand in the midcap and smallcap space as sentiments are likely to improve from here. The government is hinting at some kind of relief, especially for the auto sector. Historically, Midcap and Smallcap Index haven’t given negative returns for two consecutive years. We have already completed more than one and a half year of downfall, therefore there is a good chance of recovery from here.

    Q) In terms of earnings – which results surprised the Street and which ones disappointed?

    A) In the NBFC space, Shriram transport surprised on the positive side while M&M finance disappointed the markets. Bajaj twins’ results were in line with street expectations, but the commentary was cautious. Auto major Maruti and Bajaj Auto also posted better-than-expected results.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    First Published on Jul 28, 2019 10:02 am

    tags #MARKET OUTLOOK

