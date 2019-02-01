Market likely to be rangebound until Lok Sabha polls: Kotak MF

The market is likely to be rangebound until general elections, said Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO-Equity at Kotak MF, adding that the auto sector will continue to underperform in the near-term.

"Volume growth for most segments of auto companies has been subdued," Upadhyaya said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

He said that the asset quality woes for corporate private banks were decreasing. "For years, the corporate facing private sector banks and also PSU banks were facing a lot of headwinds in terms of asset quality trends. Now that seems to be stabilising," he said.

When asked about Budget, Upadhyaya said: "In an election year, it is fair to expect that the Budget is going to be somewhat expansionary in nature and most of the market participants are expecting some sort of initiatives in the segments where some stress is building up."