App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 11:38 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Market likely to be rangebound until Lok Sabha polls: Kotak MF

"Most market participants are expecting some sort of initiatives in the segments where some stress is building up," he said.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The market is likely to be rangebound until general elections, said Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO-Equity at Kotak MF, adding that the auto sector will continue to underperform in the near-term.

"Volume growth for most segments of auto companies has been subdued," Upadhyaya  said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

He said that the asset quality woes for corporate private banks were decreasing. "For years, the corporate facing private sector banks and also PSU banks were facing a lot of headwinds in terms of asset quality trends. Now that seems to be stabilising," he said.

When asked about Budget, Upadhyaya said: "In an election year, it is fair to expect that the Budget is going to be somewhat expansionary in nature and most of the market participants are expecting some sort of initiatives in the segments where some stress is building up."

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 10:58 am

tags #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Market Cues #MARKET OUTLOOK #video

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.