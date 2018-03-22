Market is still very expensive in India, says UBS

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Arvind Sanger, Managing Partner, Geosphere Capital Management and Geoffrey Dennis, Head-Global Emerging Market Strategy at UBS analysed what the Fed speak might mean to Indian markets and generally how Indian markets look.

Dennis said that US Fed less hawkish than anticipated in 2-day meet that ended yesterday.

Talking about India, he said we think the market is still very expensive in India.

Foreigners are still very interested in Indian markets, he added.

Sanger said that moving from extraordinary low interest rates to low rates will not kill global economy.

He further said that we needed extraordinary liquidity in last few years to regenerate growth but I do not think we need it anymore because global growth is fine.

On India front, he said we were having trouble with India valuations last year.

According to him, earnings recovery is much more visible now in India.

Talking about sectors, he said banking sector is looking much better now. We are interested in some of the midcap IT stocks.