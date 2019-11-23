Market is on an indecisive phase but midcaps will be buoyant in long-term

Vinod Nair

Fresh worries over the delay in US-China trade deal, the release of the FED minutes, and stringent United State H-1B visa norms have fuelled negativity in India and abroad.

While domestic blue-chips are finding it difficult to maintain positivity due to super-high valuation, Nifty is now trading at one year forward P/E of 19x & 26x on 12month trailing basis, which does not provide much leeway to perform well in the short-term. And the focus will be on the next week Q2 GDP data which is expected to be weak, below the 5 percent reported in Q1.

We had a one-year target of 12,600 for Nifty which we are maintaining. We foresee some consolidation in the short-term due to the premium valuation in large-caps and weak macros. But we are very positive on banking, PSUs, AMCs, insurance and green energy companies like gas.

We are also more positive on mid and small caps compared to large caps, given the reasonable valuation of 15x on a year forward P/E and an improvement in the strength of balance sheet with better cashflows seen in the second quarter's result.

Metals are under pressure due to international trade issues like the ongoing US-China trade war and Brexit, due to which the demand and prices of commodities are subdued. In the near-term the trend is likely to be tepid due to low volumes and heavy balance-sheets.

We had a negative view on the sector which has improved to a neutral rating, the majority of stocks under our coverage are under hold recommendation.

We foresee that these stocks can do well in the long-term as the global cycle improves. The global market can stabilise post-US-China and the Brexit deal. Investors should have a watchful view of the sector with a positive bias.

Q2 results have been better than expected. For large-caps, it is marginally above the estimates with Nifty PAT growing of 10 percent (excluding telecom) on a YoY basis against flattish expectations.

While for the broad market like the Nifty 500, it is much better with more than 20 percent on a YoY basis and 10 percent on a QoQ basis. This is due to a cut in corporate tax, reduction in raw material cost, better than expected results from midcaps and sectors like banks, NBFCs, cement and FMCGs.

After the end of Q2, we have noticed some upgrades in the rating of mid and small caps largely due to stability in valuation, which is below the long-term trend today, and in expectation of the improvement in their business during FY21.

In the near-term, weak macros and premium valuation have been dictating the trend of the market, which has turned muted as compared to the last weeks. This month we have released important data, which shows heavy contraction in the strength of the economy.

CPI has climbed to 4.65 percent above the RBI's average forecast, which could impact the monetary policy in the medium-term. But the RBI is likely to give more focus on growth rather than rising inflation in the near term.

IIP steeply declined by -4.3 percent YoY in September. Factory volumes and consumption spending are at decade lows. RBI had forecasted a growth of 6.1 percent for FY20 which will be downgraded further, as the market expects it to be around 5 percent.

In the last one-month, the market’s top 100 stocks are up by 3 percent while midcaps are outperforming with a 5 percent return. This outperformance is expected to be maintained in the long-term as a risk-taking ability and investment environment in equities has improved for investors.

The lower interest rate has creating arbitrage opportunities. This is in spite of the economy being at its worst since it is largely factored in the market and likely to do better in the coming year.

The Supreme Court verdict on the IBC case against Essar Steel issue is very positive for lenders, giving an upper hand to creditors as compared to the NCLT (The National Company Law Tribunal) and business owners.

This is expected to bring faster resolution to stressed assets and improve business ethics to uphold the ease of business in the country. Given this scenario, we may see limited downside for Nifty despite premium valuation.

The author is Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.