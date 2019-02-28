Market is now hoping that Modi will come back: Emkay Global

Emkay Global Financial Services on February 27 said there is definitely a sense of resilience in the market amidst border tensions between India and Pakistan.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Dhananjay Sinha, head of research said, "There is hope in the market that with this event, the probability of Narendra Modi government coming back to power increases and hence, that is supposed to be a more market-friendly outcome."

"I think we have to worry about how peace is eventually achieved and therefore, how do we take fundamentals going forward. Likewise, for the 10-year bond yield, there is nervousness, there are other worries about the size of the fiscal deficit, the borrowing programme, demand supply mismatch for bonds and so on. So forth, those things will continue to weigh on the markets. In both bond markets and currency markets, I think RBI will be there to douse the tension," says Ananth Narayan, professor at SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), to CNBC-TV18.