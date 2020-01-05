Market is getting good signs for 2020

Vinod Nair

The good start to the year was initiated by the government’s more-than-double capex plan of Rs 1.02 lakh crore over the next five years, led by sectors like infrastructure, commercial vehicles, cement and metals.

Certain positive domestic data like an improvement in Good and Services Tax (GST) revenue, and India's factory production to a seven-month high has brought a broad-based rally.

The global market is also positive in anticipation of an improvement in the economy, and an uptick in steel prices after the announcement of US-China phase-one deal to be signed on January 15.

We have upgraded our ratings on the metal sector from negative to neutral. The global economy is expected to be better in 2020, while the Chinese economy has stabilized, and raw material cost has reduced that will lead to higher demand, an improvement in realisations, and EBITDA margin in metals.

It is encouraging to note that this infrastructure spending target is double that of the Central and State government’s actual spending in the last six years. This can boost investor sentiment towards infrastructure stocks.

However, it is important to note that achieving this spending target is possible only if the fiscal position of the government, which is currently fragile, improves.

The new plan can be efficiently implemented if there is a revamp and feasibility to the long-term fiscal target. We also need more growth in the economy, and an increase in tax revenues. The market, after digesting the news, may wait and understand the roadmap and the position of the government's balance sheet in the coming Union Budget.

The government is hopeful of extra income in this fiscal year from divestment, dividend payouts and spectrum sales for which market is anxious, given the short period of recovery.

At the same time, the market has strong expectations from the Union Budget. As a result, this positive trend is expected to be maintained as a probability is building-up that 2020 Budget, which will provide an impetus to investments and growth.

The government’s intention will be to support the economy and recover it from the slowdown. The Union Budget may consider more business-friendly policies and increased cash in the hands of the household’s through tax cuts.

Market also expects tax incentives for the equity market, with a cut in long-term capital gains. Sector specific incentives and measures may be provided to areas like realty, infrastructure, finance and auto.

We had visualized a volatile market especially in the first half of 2019, and expected it to stabilize by the end of the year. The main reasons for this muted expectation was the slowing of the domestic economy, a downgrade in earnings, premium valuations, fall in banking liquidity, national election, increase in US interest rate, and uncertainty over US-China & Brexit deal.

While we expected a better investment period in the latter part of 2019 as disruptive effects of demonetisation, GST & IBC are settled, stability develops in the world economy as deals progress, a supportive monetary policy is in place, better domestic fiscal management takes over, and a slowdown in the pace of US interest rate in H2 2019.

In reality, India's GDP growth collapsed to sub 5 percent, led by disruptive effect of reforms, a drop in liquidity led by prolonged NPA, and a slowdown in the world's economy. We actually saw a polarized market in 2019, with only handsome of stocks and sectors doing well. But inflows from FPIs was solid, which maintained the overall buoyancy of the market, especially on super large caps in the first eight months of the year.

The market turned weak due to the adverse effect of the Union Budget 2019, which was much below the market's expectation, and led to dire consequences for equities on account of higher taxation. After the announcement of he Union Budget 2019, the market hit a low. The government understood the issue, and came out with corrective and supportive measures which turned the sentiment.

After that low, the market has given very solid return where CY19 came out better than CY18 as anticipated. We expect this momentum to continue in the next two to three years since those measures will have a multiplier effect on the economy and financial market.

The Author is Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.