Market in bear grip since 2018: Time to buy is when Nifty falls to 10,100–9,850 levels

Mazhar Mohammad

Global financial markets that looked invincible till March 9 are suddenly in the grip of fear as COVID–19 succeeded in creating pandemic across the world.

The global equity asset class - which was moving higher and higher under the leadership of Dow Jones by climbing all the walls of worries - developed some sort of bubble with Dow entering into its 11th year with 357 percent appreciation from the 2009 lows of 6,470 levels.

While this kind of strong rally on Dow is backed by economic recovery, emerging markets like India simply imitated the rally without any fundamental justifications, thereby creating frothy valuations in the equity asset class.

As COVID-19 is rapidly spreading across the world, global indices are falling like house of cards as all the prominent indices took a steep cut of 15–20 percent in a span of almost one month as this virus crippled down economic activity especially in places like China which accounts for around 16 percent of global GDP.

The Mainland of China is almost locked down since its new Lunar Year as this country reported around 80,000 cases with 3,000 deaths. From Wuhan, the epicentre of this virus, it rapidly spread to Italy, South Korea and almost to every other country including the Middle East.

It is estimated that it might have spread to almost 80 countries in the world with every single person infected with this virus capable of spreading it to other 2.5 persons.

Hence, the economic activity appears to be crippling down with fear of contagion as factories are temporarily getting shut down. Major events like Haj pilgrimage, Tokyo Olympics etc., which are capable of boosting the local economies in those regions in a short period of time are getting delayed.

In the past when viruses like SARS and MERS struck the world, it was estimated that SARS infected 8,000 people in 2003 and killed 774 with economic costs of $50 billion, as per world economic forum.

Similarly, MERS infected 200 people in 2015 and resulted in the death of 38 with economic costs of $8.5 billion.

Now, the unknown question is: with relatively little contagion effect, SARS and MERS adversely cost billions of dollars; so, naturally the adverse impact of COVID–19 shall be much higher as it is spreading rapidly and appears to be capable of infecting lakhs of people across the world.

With every asset class taking a major hit including crude and INR along with equities, the technical picture looks quite gloomy unless we read in between the lines of long-term trends.

Major corrections are not uncommon in Indian markets. Hence, the rule of 20 percent to call a bear market does not apply to Indian markets.

For instance, in 2010, market bottomed out after taking a hit of 28 percent from the highs of 6,338–4,531. Similarly, in 2015, it bottomed out after taking a cut of 25 percent from the highs of 9,119–6,825.

In case the market behaves on similar lines, it should bottom out somewhere between 9,322–8,949 in the worst-case scenario.

However, long-term studies that we maintain are hinting that strong supports are placed in the zone of 10,100–9,850 levels where we believe that the market could make a bottom.

Can COVID–19 trigger a bear market?

We have strong technical reasons to believe that a major part of the Indian market is in a bear phase since January 2018 despite Nifty50, in isolation, hitting new lifetime highs on the back of a handful of counters.

Our long term projections in these columns as published on October 21, 2019 under the title ‘No Fire Crackers In New Samvat’ clearly considered the possibility of 10,000 as a preferred view while mentioning a bull case target between 12,500–13,000 levels.

In line with those projections, we believe that the current leg of the correction which is in progress from the high of 12,430 registered on January 2020 appears to be the last leg of a long-term correction which is in progress from January 2018 and appears to have unfolded in the form of a Double Three Combination Correction in Elliot Wave parlance.

Moreover, we believe that if markets are falling just because of the panic created by COVID-19 due to temporary disruption in the economic activity then things in market as well as in economic activity shall fall in place once the threat from this virus abates which can happen in next three months as summer catches up across the world.

Hence, based on our long term projections and technical evidence with us we believe this market should bottom out in the zone of 10,100–9,850 levels where everyone should jump in to buy.

At the same time, we believe that it may not be COVID–19 but the social unrest in the country accompanied with financial disasters like IL&FS, DHFL and now Yes Bank if not addressed properly in a time-bound manner will certainly throw the markets into a downward spiral with many deep cuts both price-wise and time-wise.

(The author is Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in)

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.