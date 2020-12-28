Market holidays in 2021: Check days when BSE will be shut for trading

Markets are shut on some days of the year that are declared as national, state holidays. In 2021, Muhurat Trading will take place on November 04, 2021 during Diwali festival. Timings of Muhurat Trading are notified later by the stock exchange.

SI.NO. Holidays Date Day 1 Republic Day January 26,2021 Tuesday 2 Mahashivratri March 11,2021 Thursday 3 Holi March 29,2021 Monday 4 Good Friday April 02,2021 Friday 5 Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 14,2021 Wednesday 6 Ram Navami April 21,2021 Wednesday 7 Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) May 13,2021 Thursday 8 Bakri Id July 21,2021 Wednesday 9 Muharram August 19,2021 Thursday 10 Ganesh Chaturthi September 10,2021 Friday 11 Dussehra October 15,2021 Friday 12 Diwali * Laxmi Pujan November 04,2021 Thursday 13 Diwali Balipratipada November 05,2021 Friday 14 Gurunanak Jayanti November 19,2021 Friday

SI.NO Festival Name Date Day Morning session (9:00 am to 5:00 pm) Evening session (5:00 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm) 1 New Year Day January 01,2021 Friday Open Remains Closed 2 Republic Day January 26,2021 Tuesday Remains Closed Remains Closed 3 Mahashivratri March 11,2021 Thursday Remains Closed Open 4 Holi March 29,2021 Monday Remains Closed Open 5 Good Friday April 02,2021 Friday Remains closed Remains closed 6 Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 14,2021 Wednesday Remains closed Open 7 Ram Navami April 21,2021 Wednesday Remains closed Open 8 Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) May 13,2021 Thursday Remains closed Open 9 Bakri Id July 21,2021 Wednesday Remains closed Open 10 Muharram August 19,2021 Thursday Remains closed Open 11 Ganesh Chaturthi September 10,2021 Friday Remains closed Open 12 Dussehra October 15,2021 Friday Remains closed Open 13 Diwali * Laxmi Pujan November 04,2021 Thursday Remains closed Open 13 Diwali Balipratipada November 05,2021 Friday Remains closed Open 13 Gurunanak Jayanti November 19,2021 Friday Remains closed Open

Here's a list of trading holidays for 2021 for the equity segment, equity derivative segment and SLB segment.Note:The Bombay Stock Exchange may alter / change any of the above holidays, for which a separate circular will be issued in advance.