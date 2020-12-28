MARKET NEWS

Market holidays in 2021: Check days when BSE will be shut for trading

The Exchange may alter/change any of the above holidays, for which a separate circular shall be issued in advance.

Moneycontrol News
December 28, 2020 / 11:40 AM IST

Markets are shut on some days of the year that are declared as national, state holidays. In 2021, Muhurat Trading will take place on November 04, 2021 during Diwali festival. Timings of Muhurat Trading are notified later by the stock exchange.

Here's a list of trading holidays for 2021 for the equity segment, equity derivative segment and SLB segment.
SI.NO.HolidaysDateDay
1Republic DayJanuary 26,2021Tuesday
2MahashivratriMarch 11,2021Thursday
3HoliMarch 29,2021Monday
4Good FridayApril 02,2021Friday
5Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar JayantiApril 14,2021Wednesday
6Ram NavamiApril 21,2021Wednesday
7Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)May 13,2021Thursday
8Bakri IdJuly 21,2021Wednesday
9MuharramAugust 19,2021Thursday
10Ganesh ChaturthiSeptember 10,2021Friday
11DussehraOctober 15,2021Friday
12Diwali * Laxmi PujanNovember 04,2021Thursday
13Diwali BalipratipadaNovember 05,2021Friday
14Gurunanak JayantiNovember 19,2021Friday
Trading Holidays for the Calendar Year 2021 for the Commodity Derivatives Segment.
SI.NOFestival NameDateDayMorning session (9:00 am to 5:00 pm)Evening session (5:00 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm)
1New Year DayJanuary 01,2021FridayOpenRemains Closed
2Republic DayJanuary 26,2021TuesdayRemains ClosedRemains Closed
3MahashivratriMarch 11,2021ThursdayRemains ClosedOpen
4HoliMarch 29,2021MondayRemains ClosedOpen
5Good FridayApril 02,2021FridayRemains closedRemains closed
6Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar JayantiApril 14,2021WednesdayRemains closedOpen
7Ram NavamiApril 21,2021WednesdayRemains closedOpen
8Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)May 13,2021ThursdayRemains closedOpen
9Bakri IdJuly 21,2021WednesdayRemains closedOpen
10MuharramAugust 19,2021ThursdayRemains closedOpen
11Ganesh ChaturthiSeptember 10,2021FridayRemains closedOpen
12DussehraOctober 15,2021FridayRemains closedOpen
13Diwali * Laxmi PujanNovember 04,2021ThursdayRemains closedOpen
13Diwali BalipratipadaNovember 05,2021FridayRemains closedOpen
13Gurunanak JayantiNovember 19,2021FridayRemains closedOpen
Note:  The Bombay Stock Exchange may alter / change any of the above holidays, for which a separate circular will be issued in advance.
first published: Dec 28, 2020 11:40 am

