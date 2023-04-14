 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Market holiday today: BSE, NSE to remain shut for Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

Moneycontrol News
Apr 14, 2023 / 07:49 AM IST

On April 13, the Indian rupee ended 23 paise higher at 81.85 per dollar against Wednesday's close of 82.08.

Market Shut Today

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the BSE will remain shut on April 14 on account of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will also remain closed. There will be no trading activity in the forex and commodity futures markets either.

On April 13, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 38.23 points or 0.06 percent at 60,431.00, and the Nifty was up 15.60 points or 0.09 percent at 17,828.

However, for the week, Sensex and Nifty rose 1 percent each.