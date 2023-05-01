 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market Holiday Today: BSE, NSE to remain closed on account of Maharashtra Day

Moneycontrol News
May 01, 2023 / 06:36 AM IST

Stock Market Shut Today

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the BSE will remain shut on May 1 on account of the Maharashtra Day.

Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will also remain closed. There will be no trading activity in the forex and commodity futures markets either.

On April 28, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 463.06 points or 0.76 percent at 61,112.44, and the Nifty was up 150 points or 0.84 percent at 18,065.

However, for the week, BSE Sensex rose 3.6 percent and Nifty added 4 percent.