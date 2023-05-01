Market Holiday Today: BSE, NSE to remain closed on account of Maharashtra Day

Stock Market Shut Today

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the BSE will remain shut on May 1 on account of the Maharashtra Day.

Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will also remain closed. There will be no trading activity in the forex and commodity futures markets either.

On April 28, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 463.06 points or 0.76 percent at 61,112.44, and the Nifty was up 150 points or 0.84 percent at 18,065.

However, for the week, BSE Sensex rose 3.6 percent and Nifty added 4 percent.

“Markets ended the week on a strong note and gained nearly a percent. After the muted start, buying in select index majors aided gradual recovery however the actual momentum came in the final hour, which pushed the Nifty closer to the 18,100 mark,” said Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking.

“The recent rebound in the US markets has fueled this surge while indications are mixed from the earnings so far. We feel the continued recovery in other key sectors like energy and IT pack would be critical to maintain the momentum. Meanwhile, we suggest continuing with a bullish view and focusing on accumulating quality stocks on dips,” he added.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Britannia Industries, Wipro and Nestle India were among the top gainers on the Nifty, while the losers included Axis Bank, ONGC, HCL Technologies, JSW Steel and Titan Company.

All the sectoral indices ended in the green with capital goods, infra, power, PSU Bank and Information Technology up 1 percent each. BSE Midcap and smallcap indices were up 1 percent each.

On April 28, the Indian rupee closed flat at 81.83 per dollar against previous close of 81.84.