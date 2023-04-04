 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Market holiday today: BSE, NSE to remain closed for Mahavir Jayanti

Moneycontrol News
Apr 04, 2023 / 06:04 AM IST

On April 3, the S&P BSE Sensex ended 114.92 points or 0.19% higher at 59,106.44, while Nifty was up 38.20 points or 0.22% at 17,398.

Stock Market Holiday

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the BSE will remain shut on April 4 on account of Mahavir Jayanti.

Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will also remain closed. There will be no trading activity in the forex and commodity futures markets either.

On April 3, the S&P BSE Sensex ended 114.92 points or 0.19 percent higher at 59,106.44, while Nifty was up 38.20 points or 0.22 percent at 17,398.

“Domestic equities remained lacklustre ahead of the RBI policy meeting outcome. Nifty opened higher but immediately gave up its initial gains to trade flat for most part of the session. It however, recovered in the last hour to finally close 38 points higher at 17398 levels,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.