Market Holiday: BSE, NSE shut today on account of Good Friday

Moneycontrol News
Apr 07, 2023 / 07:19 AM IST

On April 6, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 143.66 points or 0.24 percent at 59,832.97, and the Nifty added 42.20 points or 0.24 percent at 17,599.20.

Stock Market Holiday

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the BSE will remain shut on April 7 on account of Good Friday.

Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will also remain closed. There will be no trading activity in the forex and commodity futures markets either.

