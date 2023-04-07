Market Holiday: BSE, NSE shut today on account of Good Friday

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the BSE will remain shut on April 7 on account of Good Friday.

Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will also remain closed. There will be no trading activity in the forex and commodity futures markets either.

On April 6, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 143.66 points or 0.24 percent at 59,832.97, and the Nifty added 42.20 points or 0.24 percent at 17,599.20.

"The Nifty continued with the positive momentum and closed with gains for the fifth consecutive trading session. It has managed to close above the falling channel which is a positive sign," said Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

"The Daily Bollinger bands are contracting which indicates that the upside might be limited from hereon. Also on the hourly momentum indicator, we can observe negative divergence which indicates a loss of momentum on the upside. After witnessing 700 points rally in the last five trading sessions a consolidation is highly likely."

"Thus, considering the above factors we expect the Nifty to consolidate over the next few trading sessions and any dip towards the support zone of 17,500 – 17,430 should be used as an opportunity to create fresh long positions," he added.

Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv and Sun Pharma were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty, while losers were HCL Technologies, ONGC, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank.

Among sectors, the realty index added 3 percent, the auto index gained 1 percent, while pharma, capital goods, oil & gas, power up 0.5 percent each. However, FMCG, IT and metal are down 0.5 percent each.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 0.7 percent each.

"Markets settled marginally higher in a volatile session, in continuation of the prevailing trend. After the initial downtick, Nifty surged strongly after the MPC’s unchanged stance on key rates, however profit taking around 17,600+ zone capped the upside. Finally, it settled at the 17,599 level; up by 0.24 percent," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking.

"A mixed trend on the sectoral front kept the traders busy wherein realty, financials and auto posted decent gains. The broader indices edged higher and gained in the range of 0.5-0.8 percent."

"The stability on the global front has eased some pressure and now the focus would shift to earnings for cues. We expect some consolidation in Nifty citing multiple hurdles around the 17,600-17,700 zone. However, the rotational buying across index majors would help in maintaining the positive tone. Meanwhile, participants should continue with a stock-specific approach with a focus on overnight risk management," Mishra added.

On April 6, the Indian rupee ended higher at 81.89 per dollar against previous close of 82.