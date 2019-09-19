Market hits 7-month low, but experts confident of recovery from H2 FY20

After a consolidation phase that lasted a few weeks, Indian benchmark indices got caught in a bear trap on September 19. The Nifty50 fell to a seven-month low, while Sensex tested its crucial 36,000 levels amid slowdown and crude oil worries.

The Nifty50 fell 11.5 percent from record high touched in June, 2019 closing 135.90 points lower at 10,704.80. This is the lowest level since February 19, 2019.

Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex lost 4,219 points from its all-time high and lost 470.41 points to close at 36,093.47, the lowest level since March 1 this year.

Experts attributed this sharp correction to ongoing slowdown, elevated oil prices despite supply assurance from Saudi Arabia, consistent FII outflow, lower tax collections, unlikely GST rate cut for auto sector, weak set of earnings in Q1FY20 and FY19 etc.

"Many corporates are grappling with a slowdown and many corporates were surprised by the extent of the slowdown. Investors are still concerned about oil prices moving higher," Bharat Iyer of JPMorgan said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

Iyer further said Indian valuations are still at a premium versus peers.

Dhananjay Sinha, Head of Strategy Research and Chief Economist at IDFC Securities also agreed with Iyer, saying concerns around slowing demand are impacting market and domestic and large retail investors could be the current sellers.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, climbed over $70 a barrel on September 16 after two Saudi oilfields saw drone attacks, but Saudi's assurance for restoration of supply cooled off prices to around $63-64 a barrel today, which are still elevated levels for a country like India which imports more than 85 percent of oil requirement.

"Markets are in bad shape and we feel the situation may deteriorate further in absence of any major positive. The recent fall indicates prevailing uneasiness among the participants, who are hoping for some major announcements from the government to arrest the slowdown signals," Ajit Mishra Vice President, Research, Religare Broking told Moneycontrol.

In last one month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several measures for autos, NBFCs, real estate, exporters. She also decided to merge 10 PSU banks into 4 and bring total PSU banks counting to 12. The Reserve Bank of India also slashed repo rate by 110 bps to 5.4 percent this year.

Experts ethused about initiative taken by government to revive economy, but said it would take time and these measures and current government spending are not enough.

The government has started spending but it may not be good enough right now, Sinha said, adding he did not think Q2 results will be better, as expected.

Global brokerage CLSA also said the rate transmission and improving valuations are beacons of hope, but it did not see any quick recovery from the current slow trend.

According to the research firm, GDP growth in FY20 is likely to be around 6 percent, which is far lower than RBI growth projection. "FY20 nominal GDP growth is likely to be in single digits, lowest in 17 years," it said.

The Reserve Bank of India in its August policy meeting reduced GDP growth forecast to 6.9 percent for full year, from 7 percent earlier, saying the risks are tilted to the downside as domestic economic activity remained weak, with the global slowdown and escalating trade tensions posing downside risks. Private consumption, the mainstay of aggregate demand, and investment activity remained sluggish.

Most experts agreed the recovery could start in second half of this financial year 2019-20, but it won't be V-shaped recovery.

"We expect slowdown to trough out over the next quarter. There could be a gradual pick-up, but not a V-shaped recovery," Bharat Iyer said.

CLSA also said September quarter earnings could be the bottom and favourable base effect starts may kick in from December quarter.

Hence considering the above, the brokerage further said valuations are turning more favorable Nifty could return 10 percent in the next 12 months.