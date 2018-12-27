App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2018 08:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Headstart: What's in store for traders on F&O expiry day?

Trends on the SGX Nifty, too, show a possibility of an upmove.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Today, the market may have a good start, due to a positive handover from Wall Street and Asian indices. Trends on the SGX Nifty, too, show a possibility of an upmove. Importantly, last hour of trade is crucial as investors will roll over positions for the next series as F&O contracts expire today.

Bulls made a roaring comeback on a day that looked like a bearish day. A sharp recovery across sectors, particularly in the broader markets, helped the indices end sharply higher.

The Nifty clocked 10,700 again and ended above that mark.

Among sectors, maximum surge was seen among banks and infrastructure names, while IT and pharmaceuticals lost the most.

Watch the video to find out what is in store for the market today.
First Published on Dec 27, 2018 08:41 am

tags #Market Cues #Market news #MARKET OUTLOOK

