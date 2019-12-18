Market Headstart: Nifty50 seen opening higher; Colgate, HCL Tech top buys

The Nifty50 is expected to open higher but gains may remain capped on December 18 tracking muted trend seen in Asian markets.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 14.5 points gain or 0.12 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,206-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 413 points to 41,352 while the Nifty50 closed with gains of 111 points to 12,165. Both Sensex and Nifty50 hit fresh closing highs as well.

Investor wealth soared by Rs 1.26 lakh crore in a buoyant equity market where the BSE benchmark zoomed by over 400 points helped by strong global cues.

The rupee pared early morning gains to settle 2 paise down at 70.98 against the US currency on Tuesday amid lack of any major triggers on the domestic front.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,248.47 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares of worth Rs 908.16 crore in the Indian equity market on December 17, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Amid concerns that the government may fall short of tax collection target in a slowing economy, the Centre has set an ambitious Rs 1.1 lakh crore monthly GST target for the remaining four months of the current fiscal and asked taxmen to step up efforts to achieve the goal.

Stocks in news

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has fined Shivani Gupta, Sachin Gupta, Amit Garg and Quick Developers a total of Rs 8 crore for violating insider trading norms with relation to the PC Jeweller case.

The National Housing Bank has revised its Rs 30,000 crore liquidity infusion facility (LIFt) scheme to encourage housing finance companies to avail refinance funds.

L&T Finance Ltd on December 17 announced early closure of its public issue of secured non-convertible debentures (NCDs), garnering subscription of Rs 1,503.35 crore.

Technical Recommendations

We spoke to YES Securities Ltd and here’s what they have to recommend:

Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,467 | Target: Rs 1,650 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,430 | Upside 12 percent

Petronet LNG Ltd: Buy | LTP: Rs 278 | Target: Rs 305 | Stop Loss: Rs 267 | Upside 9 percent

HCL Technologies Ltd: Buy | LTP: Rs 557 | Target: Rs 600 | Stop Loss: Rs 540 | Upside 7 percent