Market Headstart: Nifty seen opening positive; L&T Infotech, Cipla top buys

Nifty50 is expected to open higher on Thursday following positive trend seen in other Asian markets.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 1.5 points, or 0.01 percent, gain. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,235-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street on December 24 – the S&P BSE Sensex was down 181 points to 41,461 while the Nifty50 plunged 48 points to close at 12,241 on Tuesday.

The rupee depreciated by 9 paise to close at 71.27 against the US dollar on Tuesday amid heavy selling in domestic equities and steady rise in crude oil prices.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net sellers in Indian markets for Rs 114 cr while the DIIs were also net sellers to the tune of Rs 345 cr, provisional data showed.

Stocks in the news:

Bharti Infratel on December 24 said it has extended the deadline for a merger with mobile tower company Indus Towers by two more months to February 24, as it has not received the necessary government approvals so far.

The board of NIIT Technologies has approved a buyback programme worth Rs 337.46 crore. The firm's board of directors has approved to buyback of up to 19,56,290 fully paid equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at a price of up to Rs 1,725 per share.

Mortgage lender HDFC will raise up to Rs 2,500 crore through bonds on a private placement basis.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to SMC Global Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

Larsen & Toubro Infotech | Buy | LTP: Rs 1,770.15 | Target: Rs 1,910 | Stop loss: Rs 1,660 | Upside: 8%

GM Breweries | Buy | LTP: Rs 444.25 | Target: Rs 498 | Stock loss: Rs 410 | Upside: 12%

Cipla | Buy | LTP: Rs 478.70 | Target: Rs 515 | Stop loss: Rs 450 | Upside: 8%