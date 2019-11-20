Market Headstart: Nifty seen opening lower; Yes Bank, telecom stocks eyed

The Nifty is expected to open lower on November 20, tracking the muted trend seen in other Asian markets.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, with a 29 points loss. Nifty futures were trading around 11,952-levels on the Singaporean Exchange.

The final tally on D-Street on November 19 -- Sensex settled 186 points, or 0.46 percent, higher at 40,469.70, and Nifty finished with a 56 points gain, or 0.47 percent, at 11,940.10.

The rupee recovered from initial losses to settle higher by 13 paise at 71.71 against the US currency on November 19, propped up softening crude oil prices and gains in domestic equity markets.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net sellers in Indian markets to the tune of Rs 915.37 crore, while the DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 262.35, provisional data showed.

Yes Bank disclosed divergence in reporting of non-performing assets (NPAs) at Rs 3,277 crore for the financial year 2018-19, in a notification to exchanges on November 19. On November 13-14, promoter firm Yes Capital, owned by the Kapoor family, shed 0.8 percent or 20.42 million shares in the open market, leaving only 900 shares to its name.

Reliance Jio on November 19 said it will increase mobile phone call and data charges in the next few weeks. The statement came a day after Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea announced a hike in call and data charges from next month.

Siemens on Tuesday reported an 18.4 percent increase in consolidated net for the quarter to September at Rs 330.6 crore driven by higher revenue.

We spoke to SMC Global Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

REC Limited: Buy | LTP: Rs 143.20 | Target: Rs 152.50 | Stop Loss: Rs 135 | Upside: 8 percent

City Union Bank: Buy | LTP: Rs 215.30 | Target: Rs 235 | Stop Loss: Rs 200 | Upside: 10 percent

Century Textiles & Industries: Buy | LTP: Rs 448.70 | Target: Rs 495 | Stop Loss: Rs 410 | Upside: 12 percent

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.