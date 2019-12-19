App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 19, 2019 08:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Headstart: Nifty seen opening lower; Bharat Forge, Mahanagar Gas top buys

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, with a 26.5 points loss or 0.22 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,228-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Nifty50 is expected to open lower on Thursday following muted trend seen in other Asian markets as investors’ take a breather after a sharp rally.

Sentiments are likely to stay muted after media reports suggested that a majority of members of the US House of Representatives, on December 18, voted to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power.

By a 230 to 197 vote in the Democratic-majority House, the 45th US president becomes just the third occupant of the White House in American history to be impeached, said a Reuters report.

Close

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, with a 26.5 points loss or 0.22 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,228-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

related news

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 206 points to 41,558 while the Nifty50 rallied by about 56 points to close at 12,221. Both Sensex, and Nifty hit a fresh record closing high on Wednesday.

The rupee rebounded from early lows to close marginally up at 70.97 against the US dollar helped by a record-breaking run in equity markets and weak crude oil prices.

On the institutional front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,836.81 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,267.57 crore in the Indian equity market.

Stocks in news:

State-owned steel maker SAIL has signed a pact with the National Health Authority for empanelment of 14 of its hospitals under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

L&T Finance Holdings has issued non-convertible preference shares on a private placement basis to raise up to Rs 300 crore.

PNB: The British subsidiary of Punjab National Bank (PNB) has lost its UK High Court appeal in a $45-million deceit claim against seven individuals and two companies, based in India and the US.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Bonanza Portfolio and here’s what they have to recommend:

Bharat Forge | Buy | LTP: 495.55 | Target: Rs 541 | Stop loss: Rs 470 | Upside: 9%

Mahanagar Gas | Buy | LTP: Rs 1,066.60 | Target: Rs 1,180 | Stop loss: Rs 1,000 | Upside: 10%

Pidilite Industries | Buy | LTP: Rs 1,367 | Target: Rs 1,480 | Stop loss: Rs 1,295 | Upside: 8.50%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 19, 2019 08:32 am

tags #L&T Finance Holdings #Market at Moneycontrol #Market Cues #Market Edge #Market Headstart #MARKET OUTLOOK #Punjab National Bank #SAIL

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.