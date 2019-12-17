Market Headstart: Nifty seen opening higher; Muthoot Finance, Nesco top buys

The Nifty is seen opening higher on December 17 following a positive trend seen in other Asian markets.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 38 points gain. Nifty futures were trading around 12,108-levels on the Singaporean Exchange.

The Sensex fell 70 points to 40,938 and the Nifty closed with a 32 points loss at 12,053 on December 16.

The gains might be capped after global rating agency Moody's Investors Service on December 16 lowered India's gross domestic product growth projection for FY20 to 4.9 percent from 5.8 percent earlier.

The rupee reversed all its early gains and settled 17 paise down at 71.00 against the US currency on December 16, following rising crude oil prices and fag-end selling in domestic equities.

On the institutional front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 728.13 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 796.38 crore.

Stocks in news:

Reliance Industries and British energy giant BP plc on December 16 signed a partnership agreement to jointly grow the Indian firm's network of petrol pumps to 5,500 from current 1,400, the companies said

Equitas Small Finance Bank, a subsidiary of Equitas Holdings, on December 16 filed the draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering (IPO).

IT services major HCL Technologies on December 16 said it has set up two technology delivery centres in Vilnius, Lithuania that will support its clients in the Baltic, Nordic and Benelux regions.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to HDFC Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

Muthoot Finance | Buy | LTP: Rs 720.15 | Target price: Rs 780 | Stop loss: Rs 686 | Upside: 8%

Nesco | Buy | LTP: Rs 643 | Target price: Rs 710 | Stop loss: Rs 608 | Upside: 10%

Kansai Nerolac Paints | Buy | LTP: Rs 544.20 | Target price: Rs 600 | Stop loss: Rs 515 | Upside: 10%