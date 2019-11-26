Market Headstart: Nifty seen opening higher; Bank of Baroda, Dabur top buys

The Nifty is expected to open higher on November 26 following a positive trend seen in other Asian markets on signs of progress in trade talks between the US and China.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 17.5 points gain, or 0.14 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 12,124 on the Singaporean Exchange.

The BSE Sensex rose 529 points to 40,889 and the Nifty closed 159 points higher at 12,073 on November 25.

The rupee on November 25 slipped three paise to close at 71.74 against the dollar due to fag-end dollar buying by banks and importers.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 960.9 crore and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 213.66 crore in the Indian equity market on November 25, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Stocks in news:

NSE announced exclusion of Dish TV, NBCC, Tata Motors DVR, and Castrol India from the F&O segment. These stocks will not be part of F&O segment from February series. No contracts will be available for trading in these securities from Jan 31, 2020.

Ashok Leyland/ICICI Bank: Ashok Leyland signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with lClCl Bank to enter into a strategic financing partnership for two years.

Travel services firm Thomas Cook India on November 25 said its corporate restructuring process has been completed after receiving approvals from the NCLT Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Moody's on November 25 lowered agrochemical company UPL Corporation ratings to stable from positive following weaker than expected operating performance of the group.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Religare Broking and here’s what they have to recommend:

Bank of Baroda: Buy| Target: Rs 107| Stop-Loss: Rs 98| Upside 5.9%

Dabur India Ltd: Buy| Target: Rs 495| Stop-Loss: Rs 454| Upside 5.3%

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd: Buy|Target: Rs 112| Stop-Loss: Rs 99|Upside 7.7%