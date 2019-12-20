App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 09:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Headstart: Nifty seen opening flat; PVR, Mahanagar Gas top buys

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 2 points gain or 0.02 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,275-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Nifty is expected to open flat but with a positive bias on December 20 tracking mixed trend seen in other Asian markets.

Asian shares snoozed near 18-month highs on December 20 as trade thinned in the run-up to Christmas and investors seemed content to digest the chunky gains already made so far this month, said a Reuters report.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 2 points gain or 0.02 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,275-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Close

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 115 points to 41,673 while the Nifty closed with gains of 38 points to 12,259 on December 19.

related news

The Indian rupee depreciated by 6 paise to close at 71.03 against the US dollar as a steady rise in crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment.

On the institutional front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 739.43 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 493.95 crore in the Indian equity market on December 19, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Stocks in the news

Suzlon Energy: Rakesh Sharma is appointed as Nominee Director of the company by SBI.

Hexaware Tech: Company approved reconstitution of committee of the board.

Gujarat State Petronet: Pankaj Joshi resigned as the Director of the company.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Sanctum Wealth Management and here’s what they have to recommend:

PVR | Buy | LTP: Rs 1,832.60 | Target price: Rs 2,070 | Stop loss: Rs 1,740 | Upside: 13%

Mahanagar Gas | Buy | LTP: Rs 1,062 | Target price: Rs 1,200 | Stop loss: Rs 1,030 | Upside: 13%

Coromandel International | Buy | LTP: Rs 509.90 | Target price: Rs 600 | Stop loss: Rs 490 | Upside: 18%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 20, 2019 09:02 am

tags #Market Cues #Market Edge #Market Headstart #MARKET OUTLOOK #markets at moneycontrol #Suzlon Energy

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.