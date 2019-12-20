Market Headstart: Nifty seen opening flat; PVR, Mahanagar Gas top buys

The Nifty is expected to open flat but with a positive bias on December 20 tracking mixed trend seen in other Asian markets.

Asian shares snoozed near 18-month highs on December 20 as trade thinned in the run-up to Christmas and investors seemed content to digest the chunky gains already made so far this month, said a Reuters report.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 2 points gain or 0.02 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,275-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 115 points to 41,673 while the Nifty closed with gains of 38 points to 12,259 on December 19.

The Indian rupee depreciated by 6 paise to close at 71.03 against the US dollar as a steady rise in crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment.

On the institutional front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 739.43 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 493.95 crore in the Indian equity market on December 19, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Stocks in the news

Suzlon Energy: Rakesh Sharma is appointed as Nominee Director of the company by SBI.

Hexaware Tech: Company approved reconstitution of committee of the board.

Gujarat State Petronet: Pankaj Joshi resigned as the Director of the company.

We spoke to Sanctum Wealth Management and here’s what they have to recommend:

PVR | Buy | LTP: Rs 1,832.60 | Target price: Rs 2,070 | Stop loss: Rs 1,740 | Upside: 13%

Mahanagar Gas | Buy | LTP: Rs 1,062 | Target price: Rs 1,200 | Stop loss: Rs 1,030 | Upside: 13%

Coromandel International | Buy | LTP: Rs 509.90 | Target price: Rs 600 | Stop loss: Rs 490 | Upside: 18%