Market Headstart: Nifty likely to see a bounce back; Equitas, Marico top buys

Nifty50 could start higher but may see selling pressure at higher levels on March 2 following a weak trend seen in other Asian markets.

The rout in world stocks deepened on Monday after investors were rattled by weekend data from China that showed its fastest ever contraction in factory activity, raising fears of a global recession from the coronavirus, said a Reuters report.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 80 points, or 0.72 percent, gain. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,274-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Bears took control of D-Street in February weighed down by rising concerns of a slowdown in growth, and muted earnings growth for December quarter; while on the global front, rising concerns of coronavirus (COVID-19) ignited risk-off sentiment.

The S&P BSE Sensex plunged 5.96 percent while the Nifty50 was down 6.21 percent in February, making it one of the worst monthly falls since September 2018, data showed.

Close Nearly 400 companies out of the top 500 companies recorded negative returns in February in the S&P BSE 500 index but 25 of them bucked the trend as they rose 10-60 percent in the same period. From risk-on sentiment, it quickly turned into a risk-off sentiment as benchmark indices closed lower by about 7 percent on a weekly basis. The market closed out one of the worst weeks in the last decade. related news Hot Stocks: 'Titan rebounds from 50-Days EMA, can buy above Rs 1,287 '

Market Live: Indices off day's high in volatile trade, Nifty above 11,300; ICICI Bank, HCL Tech top gainers

What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 15 things to know On the macro front, India's fiscal deficit touched 128.5 percent of the whole year budget target at January-end, said the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Friday. The Indian rupee plunged by 60 paise to settle at 72.21 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, tracking heavy sell-offs in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund outflows. On the institutional front, FPIs were net sellers in Indian markets for Rs 1428 cr while the DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 7621 cr, provisional data showed.