App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Delhi
AAP : 41
BJP+ : 18

Need 18 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 08:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Headstart: Nifty likely to retest 12k today; inflation data, Delhi polls result in focus

Investors will watch out the outcome of Delhi polls result and CPI inflation data for January as well as IIP data for December.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

Nifty50 is likely to retest 12,000 levels on Tuesday following a mixed trend seen in other Asian markets. Investors will watch out for the outcome of Delhi Assembly polls result, CPI inflation data for January, and IIP data for December.

While most of the exit polls predict AAP will get a majority, a better than expected performance from BJP will lift the sentiment. The incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to get 56 percent vote share in the Delhi Assembly polls, the India Today Axis My India exit poll predicted on Saturday evening.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening in India, with a 20 points, or 0.38 percent, gain. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,087-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Close

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street on February 10 – the S&P BSE Sensex fell 162 points to 40,979 while the Nifty50 closed 66 points lower at 12,031.

related news

Sectorally, S&P BSE Metal, Auto, Power, Consumer Durables and Public Sector indices were under pressure.

The rupee on Monday rose by 10 paise to close at 71.30 (provisional) against the US dollar amid easing crude oil prices and weakening of the American currency in the overseas market.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net sellers in Indian markets for Rs 184 cr while the DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 735 cr, provisional data showed.

Big News:

As many as 294 companies on the BSE will declare their results for December quarter that include names like Coal India, Siemens, IDBI Bank, BHEL, CRISIL, CESC, Aster DM, Syndicate Bank, Allahabad Bank, BEML etc. among others.

Coal India: PAT likely to fall by 26% YoY

BHEL: PAT likely to fall by over 6% YoY

Siemens: PAT likely to flat at 287 cr

(All estimates are from Motilal Oswal)

Technical View:

Nifty formed a Bearish Belt Hold kind of pattern on daily charts

Nifty closed below 50-Days EMA placed at 12,054

A breach of 11990-11950 could facilitate the downside target placed in the zone of 11783 – 749 levels. Contrary to this some sideways consolidation can be expected if Nifty manages to close above 12100 levels.

Positional traders are advised to create fresh shorts on a breach of 11950 levels on a closing basis and look for a target of 11770.

Stocks in the news:

Country's largest power generation company NTPC reported a 25.6 percent YoY rise in Q3FY20 profit at Rs 2,995.1 crore.

Aditya Birla Group firm Grasim Industries Ltd on Monday reported a 9.39 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,039.91 crore for the third quarter ended December.

State-owned Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has reported widening of its net loss to Rs 6,075.49 crore during the third quarter ended December 2019, owing to higher provisioning for bad loan.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to HDFC Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

Tata Chemicals | Buy | LTP: Rs 764.40 | Target: Rs 825 | Stop loss: Rs 735 | Upside: 7%

Wockhardt | Buy | LTP: Rs 364.65 | Target: Rs 393 | Stop loss: Rs 350 | Upside: 7%

Galaxy Surfactants | Buy | LTP: Rs 1,640 | Target: Rs 1,800 | Stop loss: Rs 1,550 | Upside: 10%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 08:23 am

tags #December quarter earnings #Market Cues #Market Edge #MARKET OUTLOOK #Stocks Recommendations #Technical Recommendations

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.