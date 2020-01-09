App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 09:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Headstart: Nifty likely to reclaim 12,100 levels; DCB Bank, Jubilant Food top buys

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India, with a 108 points, or 0.89 percent, gain

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Nifty is likely to open with a gap on the upside reclaiming 12,100-levels on January 9, tracking gains in the global markets after the United States and Iran backed away from the brink of further conflict in the Middle East.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record intraday highs, but major indeces cut their gains late in the day following reports of two blasts heard in Baghdad, said a Reuters report.

US President Donald Trump responded overnight to an Iranian attack on US forces with sanctions, not violence. Iran offered no immediate signal it would retaliate further to a Jan. 3 US strike that killed one of its senior military commanders, it said.

Close

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India, with a 108 points, or 0.89 percent, gain. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,176-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

related news

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street on January 8 – the S&P BSE Sensex fell 51 points to 40,817 while the Nifty50 closed with losses of 27 points at 12025.

Sectorally, the action was seen in telecom, IT, and banking stocks while profit-taking was recorded in capital goods, energy, oil & gas, and metals.

The Indian rupee retrieved early losses to settle 12 paise higher at 71.70 against the US dollar, but overall forex market sentiments remained subdued amid further escalation in US-Iran tensions

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 515.85 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 748.4 crore in the Indian equity market on January 8, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Stocks in the news:

Aster DM Healthcare: Board meeting will be held on January 9 to consider share buyback.

Vedanta: Board approved raising up to Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs.

Bharti Airtel QIP launched, fixed a floor price of Rs 452.09 per share

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Bonanza Portfolio Ltd and here’s what they have to recommend:

Phillips Carbon Black | Buy | LTP: Rs 125.15 | Target: Rs 137 | Stop loss: Rs 119 | Upside: 9.46%

Jubilant Foodworks | Buy | LTP: Rs 1,731 | Target: Rs 1,880 | Stop loss: Rs 1,640 | Upside: 8.60%

DCB Bank | Buy | LTP: Rs 188.40 | Target: Rs 205 | Stop loss: Rs 179 | Upside: 9%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 9, 2020 08:42 am

tags #Aster DM Healthcare #Bharti Airtel #Market Headstart #markets at moneycontrol #Phillips Carbon Black #Vedanta

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.