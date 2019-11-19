App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 09:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open lower; Rallis India, Granules top picks

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a 28 points gain. Nifty futures were trading around 11,895 levels on the Singaporean Exchange

Rakesh Patil

The Nifty is expected to open lower on November 19 following mixed trend seen in other Asian markets.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a 28 points gain. Nifty futures were trading around 11,895 levels on the Singaporean Exchange.

The rupee erased early morning gains on November 18 to settle six paise lower at 71.84 against the dollar.

Close

On the institutional front, FPIs were net sellers in Indian markets to the tune of Rs 270.66 crore, while DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 309.45 crore, provisional data showed.

related news

Stocks in news:

Jaypee Infratech: Resolution plans of NBCC & Suraksha Realty received by Resolution Professional were placed before the meeting of Committee of Creditors.

TCS launches Microsoft business unit to help accelerate business transformation

Vodafone Idea: Company will increase tariffs effective December 1, 2019.

Pidilite Industries: Company appointed Pradip Menon, as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with immediate effect.

Infosys: COO UB Pravin Rao told CNBC-TV18 that there are no structured layoffs in the company; people are put on the performance improvement program every year.

Peninsula Land - ICRA has revised rating of NCDs amounting to Rs 530.53 crore to ICRA C

Prestige Estates subsidiary has acquired 28.99% stake in DB Realtors Private Limited

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to HDFC Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

Granules India: Buy | LTP: Rs 128.25 | Target: Rs 145 | Stop Loss: Rs 120 | Upside: 13 percent

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company: Buy | LTP: Rs 329 | Target: Rs 360 | Stop Loss: Rs 310 | Upside: 9 percent

Rallis India: Buy | LTP: Rs 179.70 | Target: Rs 200 | Stop Loss: Rs 168 | Upside: 12 percent

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 19, 2019 08:21 am

tags #Market Cues #Market Edge #Podcast

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Trusted By 1cr Families
Medlife Health Comes Home