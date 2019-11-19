Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open lower; Rallis India, Granules top picks

The Nifty is expected to open lower on November 19 following mixed trend seen in other Asian markets.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a 28 points gain. Nifty futures were trading around 11,895 levels on the Singaporean Exchange.

The rupee erased early morning gains on November 18 to settle six paise lower at 71.84 against the dollar.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net sellers in Indian markets to the tune of Rs 270.66 crore, while DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 309.45 crore, provisional data showed.

Stocks in news:

Jaypee Infratech: Resolution plans of NBCC & Suraksha Realty received by Resolution Professional were placed before the meeting of Committee of Creditors.

TCS launches Microsoft business unit to help accelerate business transformation

Vodafone Idea: Company will increase tariffs effective December 1, 2019.

Pidilite Industries: Company appointed Pradip Menon, as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with immediate effect.

Infosys: COO UB Pravin Rao told CNBC-TV18 that there are no structured layoffs in the company; people are put on the performance improvement program every year.

Peninsula Land - ICRA has revised rating of NCDs amounting to Rs 530.53 crore to ICRA C

Prestige Estates subsidiary has acquired 28.99% stake in DB Realtors Private Limited

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to HDFC Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

Granules India: Buy | LTP: Rs 128.25 | Target: Rs 145 | Stop Loss: Rs 120 | Upside: 13 percent

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company: Buy | LTP: Rs 329 | Target: Rs 360 | Stop Loss: Rs 310 | Upside: 9 percent

Rallis India: Buy | LTP: Rs 179.70 | Target: Rs 200 | Stop Loss: Rs 168 | Upside: 12 percent