App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 08:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open lower; Bata, ICICI Lombard top buys

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, with a 0.32 percent loss or 35 points. Nifty futures were trading around 11,013-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Nifty50 is expected to open lower on Thursday following Asian markets which were trading lower as global bond yields flirted with record low levels.

Sharp falls in U.S. Treasury yields also meant equities might be attractive for some investors even though traders in stocks globally have bailed out in droves in the past several months due to recession worries, said a Reuters report.

Overnight, US markets closed higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 258.2 points to 26,036.1, the S&P 500 gained 18.78 points to 2,887.94 and the Nasdaq Composite added 29.94 points to 7,856.88.

Close

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, with a 0.32 percent loss or 35 points. Nifty futures were trading around 11,013-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

related news

The rupee declined by 29 paise to close at 71.77 against the US dollar on Wednesday as fears of an impending global recession prompted investors to stick to safe-haven assets like the Japanese yen.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net sellers in Indian markets for Rs 935 cr while the DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 359 cr, provisional data showed.

Stocks in news:

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Shareholders approved up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore NCDs in FY20.

Nestle India: NSE to include Nestle in Nifty50 from September 27, and will remove Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Coffee Day Enterprises has got a 45-day extension from the Registrar of Companies (RoC) for its annual general meeting for the financial year 2018-19.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Bonanza Portfolio and here’s what they have to recommend:

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd: Buy| CMP: Rs.1,249.85 | Target: Rs 1,343 |Stop Loss: Rs 1,200| Upside 7.5%

Bata India: Buy| CMP: Rs.1,507.70 | Target: Rs 1,620 |Stop Loss: Rs.1,445|Upside 7.5%

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd: Sell | CMP: Rs 1,185.25 | Target: Rs 1,115 |Stop Loss: Rs 1,230| Upside 6%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 29, 2019 08:36 am

tags #Bonanza Portfolio #Coffee Day Enterprises #Indiabulls Housing Finance #Market Headstart #markets at moneycontrol #Nestle India #Technical Recommendations

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.