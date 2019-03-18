App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2019 08:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open higher; Karnataka Bank, Sundaram Fastners top buys

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 18.5 points or 0.16 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,492-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Nifty50 is expected to open higher on Monday following positive trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 83 points higher at 11,426 on Friday.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 18.5 points or 0.16 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,492-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

US stocks rose on Friday, led by technology companies, as a report on progress in US-China trade talks lifted sentiment, pushing the S&P 500 to its best week since November, said a Reuters report.

Asian share markets crept ahead on Monday while bonds were in demand globally on speculation the US Federal Reserve will sound decidedly dovish at its policy meeting this week, it said.

related news

Rising for the fifth straight session, the rupee Friday jumped 24 paise to close at 69.10 against the US dollar on sustained foreign fund inflows and heavy buying in domestic equities.

Stocks in news:

Mindtree has called for a board meeting next week to consider share buyback amid the speculations about L&T Infotech taking over the company.

Private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank Saturday said it has raised Rs 459.59 crore through qualified institutions placement (QIP).

Drug major Lupin on March 16 said it has been cautioned by the US health regulator that its New Jersey facility may be subject to regulatory or administrative action and that it may withhold approval of any pending applications or supplements in which this facility is listed.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Angel Broking and here’s what they have to recommend:

Karnataka Bank: Buy| LTP: Rs. 127.75| Target: Rs 138| Stop Loss: Rs 122.40| Upside 8%

Sundram Fasteners: Buy| LTP: Rs. 547.35| Target: Rs 615| Stop Loss: Rs 508| Upside 12%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Mar 18, 2019 08:41 am

tags #Angel Broking #Karnataka Bank #Market Headstart #markets at moneycontrol #Sundram Fasteners #Technical Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Remembering Manohar Parrikar: The Reluctant Politician Who Was the Bri ...

IPL 2019: Five First Time Indian Players to Watch Out For

IPL 2019 | History, Controversies, Maximums, Razzmatazz….and Cricket ...

Sonali Bendre Enjoys Sunday Brunch With Goldie Behl, Hrithik Roshan, S ...

Truck Full of Explosives Seized by CID in West Bengal

Swara Bhasker: I Don't Have the Skill or the Vision to Be a Director

OPINION | Why PM Modi's 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' is Appealing to the Masse ...

Boeing 737 Max 8 Crash Similar to Lion Air Plane Crash, Ethiopian Tran ...

New Zealand Mosque Attacks: Alleged Shooter Bought 4 Guns, Ammunition ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: India now has 2,293 political parties, 149 regis ...

New Zealand attack: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern likely to discuss li ...

Ex-SC judge Justice PC Ghose to be India's first Lokpal

DMK names ex-ministers Dayanidhi Maran, TR Baalu, Kanimozhi

Kerala unveils Jatayu sculpture, a towering tribute to women’s safet ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex Nifty to open in green amid positive glo ...

Top stocks to watch out for: Mindtree, Bandhan Bank, HDFC, Jet Airways

Top brokerage calls for Monday: Macquarie maintains underperform on Ba ...

Here are the bulk/block deals from March 15

Pulwama aftermath: Indian Navy deployed nuclear submarines, aircraft c ...

ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC edge FC Goa in extra time in cagey final to ...

Jet Airways grounds operations at Abu Dhabi airport from today for ind ...

Christchurch shooting video lays bare terrifying new brazenness of rig ...

Shah Faesal launches Jammu and Kashmir Peoples' Movement; aims to purs ...

In 'I Have Done My Bhartiya-karan', Kanhaiyalal Kapoor asks what it ta ...

Sobhita Dhulipala on Made in Heaven: I thrive in playing parts that ar ...

No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health ...

Apple funded study shows critical role of wearables in detecting heart ...

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to promote Urdu? Netizen can ...

Thanos' look in Avengers: Endgame revealed, courtesy this leaked magaz ...

Congress' Pawan Khera compares Narendra Modi to terrorists, gets 'sham ...

Saalumarada Thimmakka: All you need to know about 106-year-old Padma S ...

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: Song featuring Alia Bhatt to be out o ...

Renuka Shahane has an EPIC response to MJ Akbar's #MainBhiChowkidar tw ...

Mia Khalifa is off the market, is engaged to bf Robert Sandberg

Aamir Khan is thinking of retirement and we should all be concerned

BJP President Amit Shah to unveil the second poster of PM Narendra Mod ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.