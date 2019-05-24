App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

  • NDA: 353

  • UPA: 92

    (180 seats to win)

  • OTH: 97

    (175 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 24, 2019 08:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open higher; Eicher Motors, Hindustan Zinc top sell ideas

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 57 points or 0.49 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,736-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Nifty50 is likely to open higher on Friday despite muted trend seen in other Asian markets. Asian shares are trading near four-month lows on worries the U.S.-China trade spat was developing into a more entrenched strategic dispute.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1 percent, the S&P 500 lost 1.2 percent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.6 percent, as traders dumped cyclical names on fears that the escalating U.S.-China trade war would stymie global economic growth, said a Reuters report.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 57 points or 0.49 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,736-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

The Indian rupee fell against the US dollar on May 23. The rupee ended at 70.01 against the dollar, as compared to close of 69.66 in the previous close.

related news

On the earnings front, as many as 172 companies will announce their March quarter earnings today including names like Ashok Leyland, Bata India, Coffee Day, Dish TV, Grasim Industries, IDFC, JSW Steel and PAGE Industries among others.

Stocks in news:

South-based broadcaster Sun TV Network Ltd Thursday reported a decline of 2.30 percent in its standalone profit after tax to Rs 283.07 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2019.

General Insurance Corporation (GIC Re) of India Thursday reported a 19.7 percent fall in standalone net profit at Rs 603.37 crore in the last quarter of the fiscal ended March 2019.

Media and entertainment firm Eros International Media on May 23 reported a 14.21 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 67.03 crore for the quarter ended March 2019.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to IIFL and here’s what they have to recommend:

Eicher Motors: Sell May Futs| LTP: Rs 20341| Target: Rs 19,410| Stop Loss: Rs 20,940| Downside 5%

Divis Laboratories Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 1731| Target: Rs 1819| Stop Loss: Rs 1688.5| Upside 5%

Hindustan Zinc: Sell May Futs| LTP: Rs 248| Target: Rs 236| Stop Loss: Rs 255.5| Downside 5%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 24, 2019 08:46 am

tags #Divi’s Laboratories Ltd #Eicher Motors #Hindustan Zinc #IIFL #Market Headstart #Sun TV #Technical Recommendations

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.