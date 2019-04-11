App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 08:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open higher; 3 stocks which could give 8-18% return

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 17.5 points or 0.15 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,669-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Nifty50 is likely to open higher on Thursday following positive trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 87 points lower at 11,584 on Wednesday.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 17.5 points or 0.15 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,669-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Technology stocks led Wall Street slightly higher on Wednesday, as US inflation data proved to be benign and the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s March meeting were unsurprising, said a Reuters report.

Asian stocks held near eight-month highs on Thursday and the dollar slipped again on expectations global interest rates will stay lower for longer after a dovish turn by the European Central Bank and milder than expected US inflation, it said.

related news

Rising for the second straight session, the rupee advanced 19 paise Wednesday to close at 69.11 against the US dollar on strong foreign fund inflows amid the greenback's weakness against key rivals overseas.

Stocks in news:

Pharma major Wockhardt on Wednesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for its 50 mg injection of Decitabine which is used to treat certain forms of cancer.

The country's largest private sector steel-maker JSW Steel on Wednesday raised $500 million through an international bond issue.

Tata Motors on Wednesday reported 5 percent decline in global sales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles, at 1,45,459 units in March.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to YES Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd: Buy| LTP: 619| Target: Rs 690| Stop Loss: Rs 590| Upside 11%

Hindustan Unilever Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 1678| Target: Rs 1820| Stop Loss: Rs 1620| Upside 8%

Jet Airways (India) Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 267| Target: Rs 315| Stop Loss: Rs 238| Upside 18%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 08:32 am

tags #Hindustan Unilever #Jet Airways #Market Cues #Market Headstart #markets at moneycontrol #SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd #Technical Recommendations #Yes Securities

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

83: Our special date with Ranveer Singh and team is just a year away!

PM Narendra Modi biopic stalled: Varun Dhawan bats in favour of respec ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Kieron Pollard overshadows Gaylestorm, KL Rahul, ...

IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma gifts his bat to a fan f ...

World Cup 2019: Glen Maxwell plays model, reveals Australia’s new je ...

Aditya Roy Kapur pursues his passion for magic, to launch his own albu ...

PM Narendra Modi's biopic stalled by Election Commission: Swara Bhaske ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni and Sakshi grab some shut eye… on the airport flo ...

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker is a director with his armour on!

Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju and Ajit Singh: A Look at Heavyweights in ...

Furious with Polling Staff, Jana Sena Candidate Throws EVM on Floor in ...

SpaceX Postpones First Commercial Launch Due to Strong Wind

Nearly 70 Percent of Hotel Websites Leak Your Personal Data, Suggests ...

Karnataka Minister Does 'Naagin Dance' to 'Sway' Voters for Lok Sabha ...

Uttarakhand Sees 10 Percent Voter Turnout in First Hour of Polling

IPL Points Table 2019 | MI vs KXIP: Mumbai Climb to Fourth After Polla ...

Stage Set for Polling in All 17 Lok Sabha Constituencies in Telangana

Kim Kardashian Studying to Become a Lawyer to 'Fix the System'. Is Thi ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP seeks new term with old manifesto

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

IMF's Gita Gopinath says India must 'transparently communicate' growth ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Phase 1 polling begins today

EU offers PM Theresa May Brexit pause to October 31

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to be cautious as first ph ...

Top stocks to watch out for on April 11: Jet Airways, Tata Motors, Bha ...

Top brokerage calls for April 11: Jefferies bullish on Havells, Whirlp ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on April 11

All eyes on Meghalaya's Tura as contest between Mukul Sangma and PA Sa ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Google Doodle tells India 'how to vote', cov ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; part 9: Flag wars hit Dakshina ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: 907 artistes issue joint statement in support ...

Israel election: Benjamin Netanyahu wins fifth term as PM; Opposition ...

Singapore Open 2019: B Sai Praneeth falls short against Kento Momota; ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Iron Man: Exploring the origins of the Armoured Avenger, and what make ...

Jet Airways crisis deepens further, cash-strapped airline to operate o ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.