App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 08:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open higher; 3 stocks which could give 7-8% return

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 80 points or 0.77 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,495-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Nifty50 is likely to open higher on Friday tracking positive trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 6 points lower at 10,380 on Thursday.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 80 points or 0.77 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,495-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

US stocks rose for a third straight session on Thursday as President Donald Trump said trade talks with China were “moving along nicely,” reviving hopes that the two countries can resolve their trade dispute, said a Reuters report.

Asian equity markets rose on Friday as China and the United States expressed optimism about resolving their bruising trade war, though a warning from tech giant Apple Inc on holiday sales amid emerging market weakness could weigh on technology shares, it said.

related news

On the earnings front, as many as 228 companies will be reporting their results for the quarter ended September which include names like Allahabad Bank, Axis Bank, Bata India, Max India, NTPC, SAIL, Sun TV, Tata Chemicals, V-Mart and TV Today among others.

Stocks in news:

IIFL Holdings Q2: Consolidated profit rises to Rs 304 crore versus Rs 234.15 crore; revenue increases to Rs 1,832.2 crore versus Rs 1,607.6 crore YoY.

Berger Paints Q2: Consolidated profit climbs to Rs 117.3 crore versus Rs 111.3 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 1,490 crore versus Rs 1,282 crore YoY.

Ador Welding Q2: Profit rises to Rs 6.74 crore versus Rs 5.49 crore; revenue increases to Rs 125.34 crore versus Rs 121.67 crore YoY.

India Glycols Q2: Profit jumps to Rs 43.66 crore versus Rs 14.69 crore; revenue increases to Rs 1,360 crore versus Rs 1,163 crore YoY.

HPCL Q2: Profit falls 36.5 percent to Rs 1,092 crore versus Rs 1,719.2 crore; revenue rises 0.3 percent to Rs 67,517.9 crore versus Rs 67,311.5 crore.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to IIFL and here’s what they have to recommend:

Axis Bank Ltd: Buy| Target: Rs 652| Stop Loss: Rs 585| Returns 7%

Berger Paints Ltd: Buy| Target: Rs 314| Stop Loss: Rs 284| Returns 7%

BPCL: Target: Rs 308| Stop Loss: Rs 275| Returns 8%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 08:41 am

tags #Axis Bank #Berger paints #BPCL #IIFL #Market Headstart #markets at moneycontrol #Technical Recommendations

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.