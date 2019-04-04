App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 08:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open higher; 3 stocks which could give 5-8% return

A positive opening is likely as Nifty Futures on Singaporean Exchange were trading over 28 points higher. The futures traded around 11,740-odd levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Nifty50 is likely to open higher on Thursday tracking Asian market which were trading near 8-month high. The index closed 69 points lower at 11,643 on Wednesday.

A positive opening is likely as Nifty Futures on Singaporean Exchange were trading over 28 points higher. The futures traded around 11,740-odd levels.

US stocks edged higher on Wednesday, extending a strong start to the quarter as a rally among chipmaker shares provided a boost to the broader market on growing hopes of a trade deal between Washington and Beijing, said a Reuters report.

Asian shares paused near an eight-month peak on Thursday as investors awaited developments on trade talks between the United States and China, who appear closer to signing a deal, nudging bond yields higher globally and softening the safe-haven yen, it said.

related news

The rupee surged by 33 paise to close at 68.41 against the US dollar Wednesday amid the greenback's weakness against key rivals overseas, even as oil prices firmed up on supply concerns.

Stocks in news:

Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd on Wednesday said it has entered into a joint venture (JV) with a developer to construct luxury housing project in Mumbai.

Cash-starved Jet Airways on Wednesday deferred the March salary payment to its employees, citing "complexities" involved in the finalisation of the debt-recast plan, under which the SBI-led consortium of lenders has taken over the management control of the airline.

Diversified group Raymond on April 3 announced a foray into the real estate sector and launched its first housing project in Mumbai with expected revenue of Rs 3,500 crore.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Bonanza Portfolio and here’s what they have to recommend:

Dabur India Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs.403.45 | Target: Rs 432|Stop Loss: Rs 394|Upside 8%

BPCL: Sell| LTP: Rs.363.20 | Target: Rs 340| Stop Loss: Rs 376| Upside 6%

HCL Technologies: Buy| LTP: Rs 1120.60| Target: Rs 1177|Stop Loss Rs.1092| Upside 5%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 08:42 am

tags #Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) #Bonanza Portfolio #Dabur India Ltd #HCL Technologies #Market Headstart #markets at moneycontrol

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Mi Fan Festival 2019 Begins: Deals on Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1, Mi So ...

Premier League: Manchester City Beat Cardiff Comfortably to Hold Reign ...

Son of Ex-JD(U) Leader Abducted for Ransom in Bihar, Found Dead

SSC CHSL 2019: Online Application to Close Tomorrow; Steps, Direct Lin ...

6-yr-old Boy’s Mutilated Body Found in Gurugram After Kabaddi Fight; ...

Premier League: Hudson-Odoi Impresses As Chelsea Beat Brighton to Boos ...

Volkswagen Group to Merge All Three Passenger Car Entities in India

Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr: Style Evolution of the Superhero Over ...

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Make Guinness World Record by Hitting Fast ...

Congress just stirred the hornet’s nest with its manifesto

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Welfare economics trumps market economics

RBI may cut rates by 25 basis points on April 4: CNBC-TV18 poll

Congress manifesto: Education, Science and Technology have long been t ...

GST postscript: The interplay between related party transactions and t ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex in red, Nifty hovers around 11,600 ahead ...

Asian shares near 8-month highs, eyes on US-China talks

Politics and policy easing to hurt Indian rupee: Reuters poll

Amara Raja Batteries rises 4% after it ends 22-year partnership with J ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: As BJP faces ally IPFT in Tripura, Congress c ...

RBI Monetary Policy 2019 LIVE Updates: Central bank likely to cut repo ...

Monsoon in India to be 'below normal' this year due to moderate El Nin ...

Malaysian leader Najib Razak pleads not guilty to all charges of corru ...

Omung Kumar on PM Narendra Modi biopic: People release films on festiv ...

Premier League: Manchester City return to the summit with Cardiff vict ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Facebook users' data exposed for an unknown period of time on Amazon p ...

Ranbir Kapoor poses with Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor for a perfect f ...

Joker Teaser Trailer Review: Joaquin Pheonix skilfully brings the form ...

Karan Johar unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds with mom Hiroo J ...

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: RAW is no Raazi but is definitely not ...

Will Smith checks off dancing in a Bollywood film from his bucket list ...

Parveen Babi Birth Anniversary: When the late actor picked on Amitabh ...

Uyarndha Manithan: Amitabh Bachchan bows down to Sivaji Ganesan, calls ...

Robert Downey Jr may face health issues this year, predict the stars

Game Of Thrones: A dummy's guide to HBO's hit show before Season 8 dro ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.