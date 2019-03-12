Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open higher; 3 stocks which could give 4-8% return

The Nifty50 is likely to open higher on Tuesday following positive trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 132 points higher at 11,168 on Monday.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 51.5 points or 0.46 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,264- level on the Singaporean Exchange.

US stocks jumped on Monday as the technology sector led a broad-based rebound following five straight sessions of losses, but a fall in Boeing’s shares limited the Dow’s advance after a deadly airline crash in Ethiopia, said a Reuters report.

Asian shares rose after the European Commission agreed to changes in a Brexit deal ahead of a vote in the British parliament on a divorce agreement, it said.

The Indian rupee Monday advanced by 25 paise to close at 69.89 against the US dollar in line with a strong rally in domestic equities, reflecting positive investor sentiments.

Stocks in news:

Jet Airways: Part repayment of the external commercial borrowing availed by the company, for working capital purposes, falling due on March 11, has been delayed owing to temporary liquidity constraints.

German engineering conglomerate Siemens’ financing arm has signed a pact with Greenko group to acquire 46% stake in its 200 MW-Poovani wind power project, German conglomerate said on Monday.

State-run NBCC has informed home buyers of crisis-hit realty developer Jaypee Infratech that it would rely on monetising the latter’s assets rather than putting own funds to complete the stuck projects.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Religare Broking and here’s what they have to recommend:

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited: Buy| Target: Rs 1330| Stop-Loss: Rs 1210| Upside 6.4 %

Aurobindo Pharma Limited: Buy| Target: Rs 820| Stop-Loss: Rs 715|Return 8.2 %

Marico Limited: Buy| Target: Rs 362| Stop-Loss: Rs 337| Upside 4.6%