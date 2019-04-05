App
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 08:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open higher; 2 stocks which could give 9-17% return

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 18.5 points or 0.16 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,703-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Nifty50 is expected to open higher on Friday tracking positive e trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 45 points lower at 11,598 on Thursday.

The benchmark S&P 500 stock index edged higher, nearing a six-month high on Thursday, with losses in technology stocks countered by gains in Boeing Co and Facebook Inc as investors waited for more clarity on the US-China trade talks, said a Reuters report.

Asian share markets consolidated weekly gains on Friday as Sino-US talks dragged on with no concrete conclusions, while caution ahead of US payrolls and a holiday in China and Hong Kong dampened volatility, it said.

Halting its three-day winning run, the rupee plunged 76 paise Thursday to close at 69.17 against the US dollar after the RBI cut the interest rate but kept its monetary policy stance 'neutral'.

Stocks in news:

Lenders to Jet Airways have decided to pursue a bank-led resolution plan for stake sale in the airline, while other options will also be considered in case it does not yield desired results. The consortium of lenders led by State Bank of India (SBI) will be inviting Expression of Interest (EoI) from prospect buyers on April 6.

Food company Britannia Industries on Thursday said it has raised Rs 500 crore through issuance of commercial paper.

The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) cut vehicle production by around 21 per cent across its factories in March due to subdued demand.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to ICICIDirect and here’s what they have to recommend:

PVR Ltd: Buy| Target: 1805| Stop Loss: Rs 1555| Upside – 9%| Time Frame 6 months

Kansai Nerolac Paints: Buy| Target: Rs 550| Stop Loss: Rs 405| Upside – 17%| Time Frame 6 Months

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 08:52 am

tags #Kansai Nerolac Paints #Market Headstart #markets at moneycontrol #PVR #stock recommendations #Technical Recommendations

