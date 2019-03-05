App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 08:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open flat; IndusInd Bank, ICICI Lombard top buys

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 22.5 points or 0.21 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,825-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Nifty50 is likely to open flat on Tuesday following mixed trend seen ia n other Asian markets. The index closed 71 points higher at 10,863 on Friday.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 22.5 points or 0.21 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,825-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Wall Street’s major indexes fell on Monday, weighed down by a weak US construction spending report and declines in healthcare shares, as an initial rally on optimism over a US-China trade deal faded, said a Reuters report.

Asian shares stepped back on Tuesday after China cut its economic growth target and pledged measures to support the economy amid growing challenges from rising debt and a dispute over trade and technology with the United States, it said.

related news

The rupee weakened by 20 paise to close at 70.92 against the US dollar Friday amid strengthening of the American currency and rising crude oil prices.

Stocks in news:

Jet Airways: An additional four aircraft have been grounded due to non-payment of amounts outstanding to lessors under their respective lease agreements.

JSW Steel on March 2 said it has inked a 5-year advance payment and supply agreement with Duferco International Trading Holding for $700 million.

The Reserve Bank has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 2 crore on Dena Bank and Rs 1 crore on IDBI Bank for non-compliance with various directions, regulatory filings said.

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Friday reported a 1.96 percent decline in total sales at 6,17,215 units in February. The company had sold 6,29,597 units in the same month last year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Angel Broking and here's what they have to recommend:

IndusInd Bank: Buy| LTP: Rs 1514.10| Target: Rs 1600| Stop Loss: Rs 1465| Time 14-21 sessions| Upside 6%

ICICI Lombard General Insurance: Buy| LTP: Rs 950.25| Target: Rs 1050| Stop Loss: Rs 892| Time 14-21 sessions| Upside 10.50%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 08:46 am

tags #Angel Broking #ICICI Lombard #IDBI Bank #IndusInd Bank #Market Headstart #markets at moneycontrol #Technical Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.