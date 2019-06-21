App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 08:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open flat; Bharat Electronics, KSB top buys

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the benchmark index in India, a fall of 7 points or 0.06 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Nifty50 is likely to open flat on Friday following a mixed trend seen in other Asian markets. Investors across the globe got nervous on growing worries about Middle East tensions, after Iran shot down a U.S. military drone, raising fears of a military confrontation between Tehran and Washington.

The S&P 500 hit a record high on Thursday after this week’s Federal Reserve meeting boosted expectations that the central bank will cut interest rates as soon as next month to keep the U.S.-China trade war from stalling economic growth, said a Reuters report.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the benchmark index in India, a fall of 7 points or 0.06 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,857-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Close

The rupee Thursday surged 24 paise to close at a one-week high of Rs 69.44 against the US currency on the back of a rally in equities and losses in the dollar after the US Federal Reserve hinted at a possible rate cut in near future.

related news

On the provisional front, FPIs were net sellers in Indian markets for Rs 438 cr while the DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1241 cr, provisional data showed.

Stocks in news:

OMC stocks will be in focus as Crude Oil rose by more than 3 percent to above $63 a barrel on Thursday after Iran shot down a US military drone, raising fears of a military confrontation between Tehran and Washington. Crude oil has risen by about 5% from its low of $59.97 recorded on 12 June.

Maruti Suzuki India on June 20 said it has increased the price of its popular compact sedan Dzire by up to Rs 12,690 on account of compliance with new safety and emission norms.

IT stocks will be in focus after the Trump administration has no plans to cap H-1B work visas for nations that force foreign companies to store data locally, the State Department said on Thursday.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to ICICIdirect.com and here’s what they have to recommend:

Bharat Electronics: Buy| Target: Rs 127| Stop Loss: Rs 99| Upside – 18%| Time Frame 6 months

KSB: Buy| Target: Rs 824| Stop Loss: Rs 638| Upside 17% Time Frame 6 Months

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 21, 2019 08:48 am

tags #Market Headstart

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.