App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 09:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could give 6-7% returns

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India. Nifty futures were trading around 11,365-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Nifty50 is expected to open flat on Tuesday following mixed trend seen ina other Asian markets. The index closed 102 points lower at 11,354 on Monday.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India. Nifty futures were trading around 11,365-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

The S&P 500 Index ended a choppy session slightly lower on Monday as worries about a slowdown in global economic growth lingered and as Apple Inc shares fell after the company unveiled its video streaming service, said a Reuters reported.

Asian shares were shaky on Tuesday after US Treasury yields sank to their lowest since late 2017, further below short-term interest rates and adding to fears of a US recession, it said.

related news

The rupee ended almost flat at 68.96 per US dollar on Monday as participants preferred to wait on the sidelines to see the outcome of RBI’s first-ever rupee-dollar swap auction.

Stocks in news:

Engineering firm KPTL on Monday said its arm Kalpataru Power Transmission Sweden AB has signed an agreement to acquire 85 percent equity stake in Linjemontage i Grastorp AB for $24 million.

Realty major DLF on Monday launched its QIP offer to raise over Rs 3,000 crore by selling 17.3 crore equity shares to qualified institutional investors.

Jet Airways will start taking back its grounded fleet from later this week, and 'normalcy' may be restored within two months. The follows the resignation of founder Naresh Goyal and wife Anita from the company's board, and infusion of Rs 1,500 crore by its lenders.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Religare Broking and here’s what they have to recommend:

State Bank of India: Sell Apr Futures| Target: Rs 280| Stop-Loss: Rs 308| Downside 6%

V-Guard Industries Limited: Buy| Target: Rs 228| Stop-Loss: Rs 204| Upside 7%

Aurobindo Pharma Limited: Buy| Target: Rs 830| Stop-Loss: Rs 740| Upside 7.1%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 09:00 am

tags #Aurobindo Pharma Limited #Market Headstart #markets at moneycontrol #Religare Broking #State Bank of India #V-Guard Industries Ltd

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Is the shared value of democracy still the key factor in the India–U ...

General Elections 2019: Why Karnataka is critical to the fortunes of t ...

Saving the world from misguided populism: Raghuram Rajan offers some p ...

General Elections 2019: India markets election tourism: forget the Taj ...

Ladies First: Street graffiti art in India gets an unexpected helping ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex opens flat, Nifty holds 11,350; Jet Airw ...

Top brokerage calls: Credit Suisse maintains outperform on Zee, Nomura ...

FY19 market report card: Over 300 stocks in BSE 500 in red, 3 gave ove ...

Rupee gains 10 paise to 68.86 a dollar in opening trade

Huawei P30, P30 Pro to launch today at 6.30 pm IST: Here's how to watc ...

Rahul Gandhi's minimum income scheme is 'Garibi Hatao' 2019, will be m ...

Jet Airways crisis: SBI-led consortium announces new measures, but kee ...

Trumps hail Mueller report ruling out criminal collusion between presi ...

In Manipur, repealing AFSPA takes a backseat as political leaders shif ...

Kangana Ranaut is a perfect pick to play Jayalalitha in Thalaivi; both ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

Ex-McKinsey MD Rajat Gupta says worst part of imprisonment in insider ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Kylian Mbappe leads France in rout of Iceland; C ...

Ayushmann Khurrana wants to do a biopic and he has already picked his ...

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have the time ...

Justin Bieber has taken a break from music to repair some ‘deep-root ...

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli supports Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, ...

Mahesh Babu is ecstatic at the launch of his wax statue, says it’s f ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Controversy erupts as Kings XI Punjab beat Rajast ...

Nayanthara lashes out at Radha Ravi for his comments, labels him a mis ...

Kangana Ranaut to learn Tamil for Jayalalithaa biopic
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.