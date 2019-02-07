App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 08:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could give 6-7% return

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 19 points or 0.17 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,086-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Nifty50 is likely to open flat on Thursday following muted trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 128 points higher at 11,062 on Wednesday.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 19 points or 0.17 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,086-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

US stocks edged lower on Wednesday as videogame makers gave disappointing revenue forecasts and investors awaited developments on US-China trade relations, said a Reuters report.

Asian share markets were in a muted mood on Thursday and looked set for a sleepy session with China still on holiday and no major economic data on the diary, it said.

related news

On the earnings front, as many as 180 companies on the BSE will declare their results for the quarter ended December which include names like Arvind, Apex Frozen, Bajaj Electricals, Gammon India, IVRCL, MRF, PTC India, SAIL, Tata Motors etc. among others.

Stocks in news:

Siemens on Wednesday reported a 19.7 percent year-on-year rise in its net profit at Rs 228 crore for the quarter ended December 2018, mainly due to higher revenues.

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Wednesday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 5,005.7 crore for the third quarter of 2018-19. The books of Vodafone Idea recorded comprehensive loss of Rs 1,284.5 crore in the

Realty major DLF on Wednesday said it would sell shares to institutional investors to raise about Rs 3,000 crore when market conditions are conducive, a senior company official said.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Bonanza Portfolio and here’s what they have to recommend:

Grasim Industries: Buy| CMP: Rs.734 | Target Rs 778| Stop Loss: Rs.710| Return 6%

Eicher Motors: Buy| CMP: Rs. 21,104| Target Rs 22400| Stop Loss: Rs.20400| Return 6%

Bajaj Finance: Buy| CMP: Rs.2711 | Target Rs 2900| Stop Loss: Rs 2629|Return 7%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 08:38 am

tags #Bajaj Finance #Bonanza Portfolio #Eicher Motors #Grasim Industries #Market Headstart #markets at moneycontrol #Technical Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.