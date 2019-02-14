Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could give 5-11% return

The Nifty50 is likely to open flat on Thursday following a mixed trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 37 points lower at 10,793 on Wednesday.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 16 points or 0.15 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,787-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday as investor optimism was stoked over hopes the United States and China could iron out a trade deal, and benign inflation data suggested the Federal Reserve would hold interest rates steady in the near term, said a Reuters report.

Asian stock markets started in a cautious mood on Thursday as investors hoped for progress in the latest Sino-US tariff talks while bracing for China trade data that are expected to show further falls in both exports and imports, it said.

On the earnings front, nearly 1000 companies will declare their results for the quarter ended December which include names like Voltas, Vadilal Dairy, Unitech, Surya Roshni, Steel Strips, Page Industries, Nestle India, MMTC, La Opala, Kaveri Seeds, Kitex Garments, JMT auto, Infibeam Avenues, Cox & Kings, Ashok Leyland etc. among others.

Stocks in news:

Yes Bank on Wednesday said the RBI has not found any divergence in the asset classification and provisioning done by the lender during 2017-18.

In a major relief to drug maker Lupin, the Delhi High Court on February 13 set aside the ban imposed by Central government on the manufacture and sale of its fixed dose combinations (FDC) Gluconorm-PG 1 Forte and Gluconorm-PG 2 Forte, which is used in the treatment of diabetes.

Godrej Industries on Wednesday reported over two-fold increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 121.28 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to SMC Global Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

HDFC Bank Limited: Buy| LTP: Rs 2140| Target: Rs 2260| Stop Loss: Rs 2080| Upside 5%

Jubilant Foodworks Limited: Buy| LTP: Rs 1276| Target: Rs 1415| Stop Loss: Rs 1220| Upside 11%

NMDC Limited: Buy| LTP: Rs 93.40| Target: Rs 102| Stop Loss: Rs 90| Upside 9%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.