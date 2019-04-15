Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could give 3-5% return

The Nifty50 is likely to open flat on Monday following muted trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 46 points higher at 11,643 on Friday.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 5.5 points or 0.05 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,686-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

US stocks climbed back to near record highs on Friday after the largest US bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co, soothed worries that the first-quarter earnings season would pour cold water on Wall Street's big rally back from last year's slump, said a Reuters report.

Asian shares started on a firm footing on Monday and the dollar eased as risk appetite was whetted by better-than-expected data from China that helped boost confidence about the health of the world economy, it said.

Halting its three-day winning run, the rupee Friday closed 25 paise lower at 69.17 to the US dollar as forex traders weighed rising crude oil prices

Stocks in news:

TCS and Infosys will be in focus after they reported their results for the quarter ended March post market hours on Friday.

Metropolis Healthcare's Rs 1,204 crore initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 5.79 times on the third day of the issue on Friday. The price band has been fixed in the range of Rs 877-880 apiece.

Drug major Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Saturday said it has acquired a portfolio of 42 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) in the US. The value of the total addressable market for these products in the US is around USD 645 million for the calendar year ending in December 2018.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to 5nance.com and they have given us a mix of buy or sell ideas:

ITC Ltd: Buy| Target: Rs. 321| Stop-Loss: Rs. 290 | Upside: 5%

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd: Buy| Target: Rs 647| Stop-Loss: Rs 595| Upside: 4%

Radico Khaitan Ltd: Sell | Target: Rs. 347 | Stop-Loss: Rs 375 | Downside: 3%