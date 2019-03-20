Market Headstart | Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks that could give up to 10% return

Nifty50 is expected to open flat on Wednesday following muted trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 70 points higher at 11,532 on Tuesday.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 3.5 points or 0.03 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,572-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

The benchmark S&P 500 index ended little changed on Tuesday as investor optimism regarding the Federal Reserve’s expected affirmation of its dovish policy stance was offset by reports of fault lines emerging in ongoing US-China trade negotiations, said a Reuters report.

Asian shares got off to a cautious start on Wednesday, holding close to six-month highs on hopes the US Federal Reserve will stick to a dovish stance and unveil a plan to stop cutting bond holdings later this year, it said.

Halting its six-day winning run, the Indian rupee Tuesday edged lower by 43 paise to close at 68.96 to the US dollar on emergence of demand for the greenback from importers.

Stocks in news:

The umbrella body of the domestic pilots of the nearly crippled Jet Airways Tuesday threatened to stop flying from April 1, if the resolution plan is delayed and salary dues are not cleared by the end of this month.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has transferred additional 16.76 per cent stake, worth Rs 10,000 crore, it holds in telecom tower arm Bharti Infratel to Nettle Infrastructure Investments Ltd in two tranches, according to a regulatory filing.

Tata Steel BSL on Tuesday said its committee of directors has given approval for issuance of 11.09 per cent shares to Tata Steel on a private placement basis.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to SMC Global Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

Havells India Limited: Buy| Target: Rs 837| Stop Loss: Rs 715| Upside 10%

Asian Paints Limited: Buy| Target: Rs 1568| Stop Loss: Rs 1385| Upside 8%

Siemens Limited: Buy| Target: Rs 1140| Stop Loss: Rs 980| Upside 9%