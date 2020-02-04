Market Headstart: Nifty likely to head towards 11,750; All eyes on Airtel, PNB earnings

Indian market is likely to build on gains for the second day in a row on February 4 following stable Asian markets and fall in crude oil prices which hit a 13-month low.

Brent crude futures crashed to $54.11 a barrel, bringing losses for the year so far to 18 percent, while US crude sank to $49.99, said a Reuters report.

On the global front, China’s central bank has flooded the economy with cash while trimming some key lending rates, but analysts suspect more will have to be done to offset the economic fallout from the virus, added the report.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India, with a 45 points, or 0.39 percent, gain. Nifty futures were trading around 11,753-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Rupee pared early losses to settle 3 paise down at 71.35 against the US dollar on Monday, tracking recovery in domestic equities and easing crude oil prices.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,200.27 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 1,286.63 crore in the Indian equity market on February 3, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Big News:

As many as 93 companies on the BSE will declare their results for December quarter that include names like Adani Green, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Exide Industries, Gati, Indo Count, Punjab National Bank, Tata Global, Titan Company, TVS Motor etc. among others.

Bharti Airtel: Likely to report a loss of 414 cr for December quarter

PNB: PAT likely to fall by over 80% YoY

Titan Company: PAT likely to grow by 14% YoY

TVS Motor: PAT likely to fall by 20% YoY

(All estimates are from Motilal Oswal)